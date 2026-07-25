Two including Italian killed, two injured in Rabai road accident in Kilifi 

Two people, including an airport taxi driver and an Italian tourist, were killed while two other Italian nationals were injured after a vehicle overturned along the Nairobi–Mombasa Highway in Rabai, Kilifi County.

Police said the accident occurred on Friday at Bonje area.

The vehicle involved was a Toyota Noah airport taxi, which was being driven by Kai Mleka Jackson, 47, from Mombasa towards Nairobi.

According to preliminary investigations, the driver lost control of the vehicle, causing it to veer off the left side of the dual carriageway before overturning.

The driver died at the scene after sustaining multiple injuries.

An Italian passenger, Sidney Serpetri, a 50-year-old woman, also died on the spot after suffering severe head injuries.

Two other Italian passengers survived the crash and were rushed to Pandya Hospital for treatment.

Police visited and processed the scene before towing the wreckage to Rabai Police Station for inspection.

The bodies of the two deceased were moved to Pandya General Mortuary awaiting post-mortem examinations.

Investigations into the cause of the crash are ongoing.

Fatal accidents have been on the rise amid efforts to address the menace.