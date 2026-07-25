Ruto, CSs Make Fresh Govt Appointments

President William Ruto and several Cabinet Secretaries have announced a raft of appointments and reappointments to the boards and leadership of various State agencies.

In a Gazette Notice dated July 24, 2026, President Ruto appointed former Bumula MP Moses Wekesa Mwambu Mabonga as the Non-Executive Chairperson of the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) for a three-year term.

The President also reappointed Gilbert Malukias as the Non-Executive Chairperson of the National Irrigation Authority Board for another three-year term.

At the same time, President Ruto revoked the appointment of Dr Thuo Mathenge as the Chairperson of the Kenya Agricultural and Livestock Research Organisation (KALRO) with effect from July 24, 2026.

Several Cabinet Secretaries also made appointments and reappointments to various government institutions.

Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi reappointed George Murugu Muthui as Chairperson of the Public Procurement Administrative Review Board. He also reappointed Alexander Curtis Nthiwa Musau, Langat Kipngeno Daniel, Alice Nyomenda Nyaeri, Eng. Lilian Atieno Ogombo and Joshua Kiptoo as members of the board.

Mbadi further reappointed Johnson P. Osoi as the Non-Executive Chairperson of the Local Authorities Provident Fund Board and reappointed Jeremiah Kendagor, Jane Nyokabi and Joseph Tarus as members of the Retirement Benefits Authority Board.

Interior and National Administration Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen appointed Adan Haji Ali as the Non-Executive Chairperson of the Public Benefit Organizations Regulatory Authority and Sophie Chepkorir Sang as a board member of the National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA).

Lands, Public Works, Housing and Urban Development Cabinet Secretary Alice Wahome appointed Gregory Muli Masika as the Registrar of the Valuers Registration Board.

Energy and Petroleum Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi appointed Faith Akiru Kuno to the EPRA Board of Directors. He also appointed Rosemary Nyambura Njaramba, Philip Kibiwot Cherige and Hussein Abdinassir Mohamed as members of the Rural Electrification and Renewable Energy Corporation Board.

Co-operatives and MSMEs Development Cabinet Secretary Wycliffe Oparanya reappointed Amuel Stephen Owuor Ogola as a member of the Uwezo Fund Oversight Board.

ICT and Digital Development Cabinet Secretary William Kabogo reappointed Bhoke Christine Nchama and Eric Langat as members of the Communications Authority of Kenya Board and appointed Alexandriah Muhanji as a new board member.

Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale reappointed Hesbon Omollo, Jane Masiga and Bernard Bett as directors of the Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA) Board.

Tourism and Wildlife Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Miano reappointed Aniel Lejaroi Letoiye as a member of the Wildlife Research and Training Institute Board.

Labour and Social Protection Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua appointed David Musila as the Non-Executive Chairperson of the National Industrial Training Board.

Investment, Trade and Industry Cabinet Secretary Lee Kinyanjui reappointed Grace A. Otieno, Dr Leah Chelangat, Zedekiah Migiro Orioki and Dickson M. Waiganjo as members of the Kenya National Accreditation Service Board. He also appointed Joseph L. Ole Kasae to the Kenya Leather Development Council Board.

Agriculture and Livestock Development Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe appointed Rose Sang as a member of the Kenya Agricultural and Livestock Research Organisation Board.

Water, Sanitation and Irrigation Cabinet Secretary Eric Muuga appointed Dr Njage Makanga as the Non-Executive Chairperson of the Central Rift Valley Water Works Development Agency. He also reappointed Dr Daniel O. Achach to the Lake Victoria North Water Works Development Agency Board, appointed Gatwiri Kinya Kirimi to the Water Sector Trust Fund Board of Trustees, and appointed Justin Kabuiku to the Water Services Regulatory Board.

Environment, Climate Change and Forestry Cabinet Secretary Deborah Barasa appointed Abdikarim Mohamed Ali as a member of the Kenya Forestry Research Institute Board.

Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba reappointed Grace Wanja Kimotho, Dr Kennedy Ochieng Olungo and Susan Nyaboke Nyasinga to the Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology Council. He also reappointed Sally Ngeringwony Toroitich to the University of Embu Council, appointed Dr Daniel Wabwire to the South Eastern Kenya University Council, Jones Bitange Nyanbariga to the Nairobi National Polytechnic Council, Patrick Nyangweso Aywago as the Non-Executive Chairperson of the Mawego National Polytechnic Council, and Mumbi Kahindu to the Laikipia University Council.

East African Community, ASALs and Regional Development Cabinet Secretary Beatrice Askul Moe appointed Davies Kibet and Beatrice Obingo as members of the Lake Basin Development Authority Board of Directors.