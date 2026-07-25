Dubai launches Kenya Business Council to boost trade and investment ties

Dubai has strengthened its economic ties with Kenya following the launch of the Kenya Business Council, a new platform aimed at promoting trade, investment and business partnerships between the two countries.

The council, established by the Dubai Chamber of Commerce, held its inaugural meeting at the Dubai Chambers headquarters, bringing together business leaders and stakeholders to explore new investment opportunities and deepen commercial cooperation between Kenyan and Dubai-based businesses.

The launch comes as Kenya and the United Arab Emirates continue to expand economic relations following the signing of the Kenya-UAE Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), which is expected to reduce trade barriers, encourage investment and create new opportunities for businesses in both countries.

Speaking during the launch, Maha Al Gergawi, Vice President of Business Community Support at Dubai Chambers, said the council will play a key role in strengthening commercial relations between Kenya and Dubai.

“The new Kenyan Business Council is an important platform for strengthening trade and investment partnerships between Dubai and Kenya. It also plays a pivotal role in exploring new avenues for bilateral cooperation across various sectors, contributing to stimulating economic growth and establishing sustainable strategic partnerships between the business communities of both sides,” she said.

The council is expected to provide Kenyan businesses with greater access to Dubai, which has increasingly become a gateway to markets across the Gulf, Asia and other international destinations.

According to Dubai Chambers, 146 Kenyan companies joined the Dubai Chamber of Commerce in 2025, bringing the total number of active Kenyan businesses registered with the chamber to 587, representing a 9.7 percent increase from the previous year.

During the same period, non-oil trade between Dubai and Kenya reached AED13.6 billion (about Sh480 billion), reflecting a 2.1 percent increase compared to the previous year.

The Kenya Business Council UAE will serve as the official Dubai Chamber-registered body representing Kenyan businesses and professionals operating in the United Arab Emirates. Besides advocating for members’ interests, it will facilitate networking, business partnerships and market access for Kenyan enterprises seeking opportunities in the Gulf region.

The development follows the opening earlier this year of the Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KNCCI) office in Dubai, which was established to support Kenyan exporters and address long-standing challenges in sectors such as fresh produce and livestock.

KNCCI President Erick Rutto said the Dubai office will offer due diligence services, payment protection mechanisms and real-time market intelligence to help reduce trade disputes and payment defaults that have previously resulted in significant losses for Kenyan exporters.

The United Arab Emirates has emerged as one of Kenya’s key economic partners in the Middle East, with cooperation expanding beyond trade into renewable energy, logistics, infrastructure, aviation, food security, technology and financial services.

Kenya exports products such as tea, coffee, cut flowers, fresh fruits and vegetables, meat and other agricultural produce to the UAE, while importing petroleum products, machinery, transport equipment, electronics, chemicals and manufactured goods.

Government data shows trade between the two countries continues to grow as businesses take advantage of stronger commercial ties and improved market access.

Analysts say the Kenya Business Council is expected to support Kenya’s efforts to increase exports, attract foreign direct investment and strengthen the country’s position as a gateway to the East African market. The council is also expected to help Dubai-based companies identify investment opportunities in sectors including manufacturing, agriculture, renewable energy, logistics, real estate, tourism and digital innovation.