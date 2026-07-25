Murkomen Extends Security Disturbed Declaration in Parts of Marsabit

Interior and National Administration Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has extended the declaration of parts of Marsabit County as security-disturbed and dangerous areas.

In a Gazette Notice dated July 24, 2026, Murkomen, in consultation with the National Security Council, declared the affected areas security-disturbed and dangerous.

The areas covered by the declaration are Hillo Gorgora, Hillo Orofa, Hillo Walkite, Hillo Tanzania, Hillo Irress Abamartille, Hillo Gootu, Hillo Tessum Qalicha, Hillo Karray, Hillo Hudda, Hillo Qoranjido, Hillo Irress Shindia, Hillo Rabaalee and Hillo Godde Haroressa.

The notice took effect on July 23, 2026, at 6:30 p.m. and will remain in force for 30 days.

The declaration may, however, be withdrawn at any time or extended for a further period as the Cabinet Secretary may direct through a notice published in the Gazette.

Following the declaration, Inspector-General of the National Police Service Douglas Kanja prohibited the possession of firearms in the affected areas.

“On the taking effect of this notice, all inhabitants of the said areas are ordered, with immediate effect, to surrender all arms in their possession to the nearest Police Station, Police Post, Police Camp and National Government Administration offices during the hours of the day for safe custody,” Kanja said.

He added that all firearms surrendered to the authorities would be returned to their owners once the declaration is revoked or expires.