How to Calculate Salary Increase Percentage in South Africa

Calculating a salary increase percentage helps employees and employers determine how much a salary has increased compared to the previous amount. In South Africa, salary increases may result from annual performance reviews, promotions, inflation adjustments, or collective bargaining agreements. Knowing how to calculate your salary increase percentage allows you to verify your payslip, negotiate future increases, and understand the impact of a pay raise on your earnings.

Start by identifying your salary before the increase.

Use your gross monthly or annual salary, depending on the figures you are comparing.

Record your current salary

Use your gross salary

Confirm the correct amount

Determine Your New Salary

Identify your salary after the increase has been applied.

Ensure you use the updated salary stated in your employment letter or payslip.

Record your new salary

Verify the updated amount

Compare it with your previous salary

Calculate the Salary Increase Amount

Subtract your current salary from your new salary to determine the amount of the increase.

For example, if your monthly salary increased from R25,000 to R27,500, then:

Salary Increase = R27,500 − R25,000 = R2,500

Subtract the previous salary

Calculate the increase amount

Record the difference

Apply the Salary Increase Percentage Formula

Use the following formula to calculate the percentage increase:

Salary Increase Percentage = (Salary Increase ÷ Current Salary) × 100

Using the previous example:

Salary Increase Percentage = (R2,500 ÷ R25,000) × 100

Salary Increase Percentage = 10%

This means your salary increased by 10%.

Divide the increase by the current salary

Multiply the result by 100

Record the percentage increase

Verify the Calculation

Review your calculations to ensure the figures are correct.

You can confirm the result by multiplying your current salary by the calculated percentage and checking that it matches the salary increase amount.

Double-check your calculations

Compare the results with your payslip

Correct any calculation errors

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