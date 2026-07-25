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    How to Calculate Salary Increase Percentage in South Africa

    Damaris GatwiriBy No Comments2 Mins Read
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    Calculating a salary increase percentage helps employees and employers determine how much a salary has increased compared to the previous amount. In South Africa, salary increases may result from annual performance reviews, promotions, inflation adjustments, or collective bargaining agreements. Knowing how to calculate your salary increase percentage allows you to verify your payslip, negotiate future increases, and understand the impact of a pay raise on your earnings.

    1. Determine Your Current Salary

    Start by identifying your salary before the increase.

    Use your gross monthly or annual salary, depending on the figures you are comparing.

    • Record your current salary
    • Use your gross salary
    • Confirm the correct amount

    1. Determine Your New Salary

    Identify your salary after the increase has been applied.

    Ensure you use the updated salary stated in your employment letter or payslip.

    • Record your new salary
    • Verify the updated amount
    • Compare it with your previous salary

    1. Calculate the Salary Increase Amount

    Subtract your current salary from your new salary to determine the amount of the increase.

    For example, if your monthly salary increased from R25,000 to R27,500, then:

    Salary Increase = R27,500 − R25,000 = R2,500

    • Subtract the previous salary
    • Calculate the increase amount
    • Record the difference

    1. Apply the Salary Increase Percentage Formula

    Use the following formula to calculate the percentage increase:

    Salary Increase Percentage = (Salary Increase ÷ Current Salary) × 100

    Using the previous example:

    Salary Increase Percentage = (R2,500 ÷ R25,000) × 100

    Salary Increase Percentage = 10%

    This means your salary increased by 10%.

    • Divide the increase by the current salary
    • Multiply the result by 100
    • Record the percentage increase

    1. Verify the Calculation

    Review your calculations to ensure the figures are correct.

    You can confirm the result by multiplying your current salary by the calculated percentage and checking that it matches the salary increase amount.

    • Double-check your calculations
    • Compare the results with your payslip
    • Correct any calculation errors

    Also Read: How to Calculate Pips on Forex

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    Damaris Gatwiri is a digital journalist, driven by a profound passion for technology, health, and fashion.

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