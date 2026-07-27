Pilots escape unhurt after training aircraft suffers tyre burst at Wilson Airport

Two people escaped unhurt after a training aircraft developed a tyre burst while landing at Wilson Airport in Nairobi, causing it to veer off the runway.

According to police, the incident occurred at about 3.50 p.m. on Sunday, July 26, on Runway 14/32 at Wilson Airport.

The aircraft, registration 5Y-NNR, operated by 99’s Flying School, reportedly suffered a tyre burst during landing, forcing it off the runway.

Police said the aircraft was carrying a student pilot and a flight instructor at the time of the incident. Neither of the occupants was injured.

A multi-agency emergency response team visited the scene and coordinated the removal of the aircraft from the runway.

The affected runway was subsequently cleared, allowing normal airport operations to resume.

Authorities have launched investigations to establish the circumstances that led to the tyre failure.

Elsewhere, a plane that had caused scare at the Wilson Airport was cleared from the scene with no injuries, officials said.

A Safarilink aircraft veered off the runway at Wilson Airport in Nairobi on Friday afternoon after suffering an undercarriage tyre burst during landing, temporarily disrupting flight operations.

According to police and airport authorities, the incident occurred at about 1 p.m. as the aircraft was landing on Runway after a flight from Keekorok Lodge in the Maasai Mara.

The aircraft was being operated by Safarilink.

The plane had 12 people on board, comprising two crew members and 10 passengers.

Authorities said the aircraft experienced a tyre burst on its undercarriage during landing, causing it to veer off the runway.

No injuries were reported among the crew or passengers.

Following the incident, Runway 14/32 was temporarily closed to allow recovery teams to tow the aircraft to the hangar before normal operations resumed.

Authorities are expected to investigate the incident to establish the circumstances surrounding the tyre failure.