How to Calculate Selling Price of a Product

Calculating the selling price of a product is essential for ensuring your business makes a profit while remaining competitive in the market. The selling price should cover the cost of producing or purchasing the product as well as operating expenses and the desired profit margin. Whether you own a retail shop, an online store, or a manufacturing business, understanding how to calculate the selling price of a product helps you make informed pricing decisions and improve profitability.

Start by calculating the total cost of the product. This includes the purchase price or manufacturing cost together with any additional costs such as transport, packaging, labour, and other direct expenses.

Knowing the total cost ensures that you do not sell the product at a loss.

Calculate the purchase or production cost

Include all direct expenses

Record the total product cost

Decide on Your Profit Margin

Choose the percentage of profit you want to earn on each product sold.

The profit margin may vary depending on your industry, competitors, and business objectives.

Decide on your desired profit percentage

Consider market competition

Set a realistic profit margin

Apply the Selling Price Formula

Use the following formula to calculate the selling price:

Selling Price = Cost Price + (Cost Price × Profit Margin)

For example, if a product costs Sh 2,000 and you want a 25% profit margin, then:

Profit = Sh 2,000 × 25% = Sh 500

Selling Price = Sh 2,000 + Sh 500 = Sh 2,500

This means the product should be sold for Sh 2,500.

Multiply the cost price by the profit margin

Add the profit to the cost price

Record the final selling price

Compare with Market Prices

Before finalising your selling price, compare it with similar products in the market.

This helps ensure that your pricing is competitive while still allowing your business to make a reasonable profit.

Research competitor prices

Compare similar products

Adjust the price if necessary

Review Your Pricing Regularly

Product costs and market conditions change over time, so review your selling prices regularly.

Adjust your prices whenever production costs, supplier prices, or operating expenses increase or decrease.

Monitor business costs

Review prices periodically

Update prices when necessary

Also Read: How to Calculate Pips on Forex