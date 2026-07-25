How to Calculate Selling Price of a Product

Calculating the selling price of a product is essential for ensuring your business makes a profit while remaining competitive in the market. The selling price should cover the cost of producing or purchasing the product as well as operating expenses and the desired profit margin. Whether you own a retail shop, an online store, or a manufacturing business, understanding how to calculate the selling price of a product helps you make informed pricing decisions and improve profitability.
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Determine the Total Cost of the Product
Start by calculating the total cost of the product. This includes the purchase price or manufacturing cost together with any additional costs such as transport, packaging, labour, and other direct expenses.
Knowing the total cost ensures that you do not sell the product at a loss.
- Calculate the purchase or production cost
- Include all direct expenses
- Record the total product cost
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Decide on Your Profit Margin
Choose the percentage of profit you want to earn on each product sold.
The profit margin may vary depending on your industry, competitors, and business objectives.
- Decide on your desired profit percentage
- Consider market competition
- Set a realistic profit margin
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Apply the Selling Price Formula
Use the following formula to calculate the selling price:
Selling Price = Cost Price + (Cost Price × Profit Margin)
For example, if a product costs Sh 2,000 and you want a 25% profit margin, then:
Profit = Sh 2,000 × 25% = Sh 500
Selling Price = Sh 2,000 + Sh 500 = Sh 2,500
This means the product should be sold for Sh 2,500.
- Multiply the cost price by the profit margin
- Add the profit to the cost price
- Record the final selling price
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Compare with Market Prices
Before finalising your selling price, compare it with similar products in the market.
This helps ensure that your pricing is competitive while still allowing your business to make a reasonable profit.
- Research competitor prices
- Compare similar products
- Adjust the price if necessary
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Review Your Pricing Regularly
Product costs and market conditions change over time, so review your selling prices regularly.
Adjust your prices whenever production costs, supplier prices, or operating expenses increase or decrease.
- Monitor business costs
- Review prices periodically
- Update prices when necessary
Also Read: How to Calculate Pips on Forex
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