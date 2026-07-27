A series circuit is an electrical circuit in which all components are connected along a single path, allowing current to flow through each resistor one after another. In a series circuit, the total resistance is the sum of all the individual resistances. Calculating the total resistance is important in electrical engineering, physics, and electronics because it helps determine the current flowing through the circuit using Ohm’s Law. Learning how to calculate the total resistance of a series circuit enables you to solve electrical problems accurately and design circuits effectively.
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Identify All the Resistors in the Circuit
Begin by identifying every resistor connected in the series circuit.
Record the resistance value of each resistor in ohms (Ω).
- Identify each resistor
- Record the resistance values
- Ensure all values use the same unit
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Confirm That the Circuit Is a Series Circuit
Ensure that the circuit has only one path through which electric current flows.
In a series circuit, the current passes through each resistor in sequence without branching.
- Verify there is one current path
- Check that no branches exist
- Confirm it is a series circuit
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Apply the Total Resistance Formula
Use the following formula to calculate the total resistance:
Rtotal=R1+R2+…R_{\text{total}} = R_1 + R_2 + \dotsRtotal=R1+R2+…
RT=8+8+8=24 ΩR_T=\text{8}+\text{8}+\text{8}=\text{24}\,\OmegaRT=8+8+8=24Ω
R1R_1R1
Ω
R1R_1R1
R2R_2R2
Ω
R2R_2R2
R3R_3R3
Ω
R3R_3R3
VVV
V
VVV
+−R1 = 8 ΩV1 = 4 VR2 = 8 ΩV2 = 4 VR3 = 8 ΩV3 = 4 VV = 12 VI = 0.5 A
For example, if a circuit contains three resistors with values of 5 Ω, 10 Ω, and 15 Ω, then:
Total Resistance = 5 Ω + 10 Ω + 15 Ω
Total Resistance = 30 Ω
This means the equivalent resistance of the series circuit is 30 Ω.
- Add all resistance values
- Use the same unit throughout
- Record the total resistance
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Verify Your Calculation
Check your addition to ensure that all resistor values have been included correctly.
A simple arithmetic error can affect all subsequent circuit calculations.
- Review each resistor value
- Check your addition
- Confirm the final resistance
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Use the Total Resistance in Further Calculations
Once you know the total resistance, you can use it to calculate the circuit current using Ohm’s Law or determine other electrical quantities.
The total resistance is an essential value for analysing circuit performance.
- Calculate circuit current if required
- Apply Ohm’s Law where necessary
- Use the result in circuit analysis
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