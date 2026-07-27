A series circuit is an electrical circuit in which all components are connected along a single path, allowing current to flow through each resistor one after another. In a series circuit, the total resistance is the sum of all the individual resistances. Calculating the total resistance is important in electrical engineering, physics, and electronics because it helps determine the current flowing through the circuit using Ohm’s Law. Learning how to calculate the total resistance of a series circuit enables you to solve electrical problems accurately and design circuits effectively.

Begin by identifying every resistor connected in the series circuit.

Record the resistance value of each resistor in ohms (Ω).

Identify each resistor

Record the resistance values

Ensure all values use the same unit

Confirm That the Circuit Is a Series Circuit

Ensure that the circuit has only one path through which electric current flows.

In a series circuit, the current passes through each resistor in sequence without branching.

Verify there is one current path

Check that no branches exist

Confirm it is a series circuit

Apply the Total Resistance Formula

Use the following formula to calculate the total resistance:

Rtotal=R1+R2+…R_{\text{total}} = R_1 + R_2 + \dotsRtotal​=R1​+R2​+…

RT=8+8+8=24 ΩR_T=\text{8}+\text{8}+\text{8}=\text{24}\,\OmegaRT​=8+8+8=24Ω

R1R_1R1​

Ω

R1R_1R1​

R2R_2R2​

Ω

R2R_2R2​

R3R_3R3​

Ω

R3R_3R3​

VVV

V

VVV

+−R1 = 8 ΩV1 = 4 VR2 = 8 ΩV2 = 4 VR3 = 8 ΩV3 = 4 VV = 12 VI = 0.5 A

For example, if a circuit contains three resistors with values of 5 Ω, 10 Ω, and 15 Ω, then:

Total Resistance = 5 Ω + 10 Ω + 15 Ω

Total Resistance = 30 Ω

This means the equivalent resistance of the series circuit is 30 Ω.

Add all resistance values

Use the same unit throughout

Record the total resistance

Verify Your Calculation

Check your addition to ensure that all resistor values have been included correctly.

A simple arithmetic error can affect all subsequent circuit calculations.

Review each resistor value

Check your addition

Confirm the final resistance

Use the Total Resistance in Further Calculations

Once you know the total resistance, you can use it to calculate the circuit current using Ohm’s Law or determine other electrical quantities.

The total resistance is an essential value for analysing circuit performance.

Calculate circuit current if required

Apply Ohm’s Law where necessary

Use the result in circuit analysis

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