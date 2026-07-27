Watt hours (Wh) are a unit of energy that measures how much electrical energy a device uses or stores over time. They are commonly used for batteries, solar power systems, generators, and household appliances. Knowing how to calculate watt hours helps you estimate energy consumption, compare battery capacities, and determine how long a device can operate. Learning this calculation is useful for homeowners, electricians, students, and anyone working with electrical equipment.
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Determine the Power Rating
Start by identifying the power rating of the electrical device.
Power is measured in watts (W) and is usually printed on the device label or listed in the user manual.
- Find the watt rating
- Confirm the power value
- Record the wattage
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Determine the Operating Time
Find out how long the device operates.
The operating time should be measured in hours because watt hours represent power used over time.
- Record the operating time
- Use hours as the unit
- Convert minutes into hours if necessary
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Apply the Watt Hours Formula
Use the following formula to calculate watt hours:
Watt Hours (Wh) = Power (W) × Time (h)
For example, if a 100 W light bulb operates for 5 hours, then:
Watt Hours = 100 W × 5 h
Watt Hours = 500 Wh
This means the light bulb consumes 500 watt hours of energy.
- Multiply the power by the time
- Express the answer in watt hours
- Record the calculated energy
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Calculate Watt Hours Using Battery Voltage and Capacity
If you are calculating the energy stored in a battery, use the following formula:
Watt Hours (Wh) = Battery Voltage (V) × Battery Capacity (Ah)
For example, if a battery has a voltage of 12 V and a capacity of 100 Ah, then:
Watt Hours = 12 V × 100 Ah
Watt Hours = 1,200 Wh
- Record the battery voltage
- Record the battery capacity
- Multiply the two values
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Verify Your Calculation
Review your calculations to ensure that you used the correct values and units.
If necessary, compare your result with the manufacturer’s specifications or energy usage information.
- Double-check the calculations
- Confirm the units used
- Verify the final answer
Also Read: How to Calculate Selling Price of a Product
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