Watt hours (Wh) are a unit of energy that measures how much electrical energy a device uses or stores over time. They are commonly used for batteries, solar power systems, generators, and household appliances. Knowing how to calculate watt hours helps you estimate energy consumption, compare battery capacities, and determine how long a device can operate. Learning this calculation is useful for homeowners, electricians, students, and anyone working with electrical equipment.

Start by identifying the power rating of the electrical device.

Power is measured in watts (W) and is usually printed on the device label or listed in the user manual.

Find the watt rating

Confirm the power value

Record the wattage

Determine the Operating Time

Find out how long the device operates.

The operating time should be measured in hours because watt hours represent power used over time.

Record the operating time

Use hours as the unit

Convert minutes into hours if necessary

Apply the Watt Hours Formula

Use the following formula to calculate watt hours:

Watt Hours (Wh) = Power (W) × Time (h)

For example, if a 100 W light bulb operates for 5 hours, then:

Watt Hours = 100 W × 5 h

Watt Hours = 500 Wh

This means the light bulb consumes 500 watt hours of energy.

Multiply the power by the time

Express the answer in watt hours

Record the calculated energy

Calculate Watt Hours Using Battery Voltage and Capacity

If you are calculating the energy stored in a battery, use the following formula:

Watt Hours (Wh) = Battery Voltage (V) × Battery Capacity (Ah)

For example, if a battery has a voltage of 12 V and a capacity of 100 Ah, then:

Watt Hours = 12 V × 100 Ah

Watt Hours = 1,200 Wh

Record the battery voltage

Record the battery capacity

Multiply the two values

Verify Your Calculation

Review your calculations to ensure that you used the correct values and units.

If necessary, compare your result with the manufacturer’s specifications or energy usage information.

Double-check the calculations

Confirm the units used

Verify the final answer

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