High Court appoints liquidator to oversee winding up of Banda Homes

The High Court has appointed an official liquidator to oversee the winding up of property developer Banda Homes Limited, marking a key step in the company’s insolvency process and opening the door for creditors to lodge claims against the firm.

According to a notice published in the Kenya Gazette, insolvency practitioner Waithaka Ngaruiya was appointed as the liquidator of Banda Homes Limited with effect from July 2, 2026, under Section 439(1) of the Insolvency Act. The appointment follows proceedings in Insolvency Petition No. E44 of 2021.

The appointment places the company’s affairs, business and assets under the control of the liquidator, who has been tasked with taking possession of the company’s property, safeguarding its assets and managing the liquidation process in accordance with the Insolvency Act.

Creditors and other parties with claims against Banda Homes have been given 60 days from the date of the Gazette notice to submit proof of debt forms together with supporting documents for consideration during the liquidation process.

“By virtue of the appointment, the affairs, business and property of the Company are vested in and subject to the control of the Liquidator,” the notice states.

It further notes that, under Section 444 of the Insolvency Act, the liquidator is authorised to take possession, control and custody of all property to which the company is or appears to be entitled.

The Gazette notice directs creditors to submit their claims using the prescribed Proof of Debt form available through the Business Registration Service, accompanied by the required supporting documentation.

The liquidation process will involve determining the company’s assets and liabilities before any available assets are distributed to creditors according to the priority order set out under Kenya’s insolvency laws.

All correspondence, enquiries and claims relating to Banda Homes Limited are to be submitted to the appointed liquidator through Waithaka and Associates Advocates in Nairobi.