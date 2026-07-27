Police Seize 3,100 Litres of Kangara in Kahawa West, Nairobi

Police officers have seized and destroyed more than 3,000 litres of illicit brew during a crackdown on narcotic drugs and illegal alcohol dens in Kahawa West, Nairobi.

The operation was conducted by officers from Kahawa West Police Station in Kasarani Sub-County on Sunday, July 26, 2026, following a targeted crackdown in the Soweto area.

During the raid, police intercepted and destroyed 3,100 litres of Kangara and 180 litres of Chang’aa.

The officers also recovered and destroyed several sets of brewing apparatus and distilling equipment used in the production of the illicit alcohol.

The National Police Service said the operation was part of ongoing efforts to dismantle illegal brewing networks, curb substance abuse and improve public safety.

The Service reiterated its commitment to conducting targeted operations against illicit alcohol and narcotic drugs across the country.

Authorities have continued to intensify the crackdown on illegal alcohol and drug networks, which they say pose a threat to public health and security.