Several Pedestrians Arrested for Flouting Traffic Rules at Mutindwa Footbridge

Several pedestrians have been arrested for flouting traffic rules at the Mutindwa footbridge near the Buruburu interchange in Nairobi.

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) said on Monday that the arrests were made during an ongoing pedestrian enforcement operation in the area.

“Pedestrian enforcement currently underway at Mutindwa footbridge, Buruburu interchange. Several pedestrians have been arrested for flouting traffic rules,” NTSA said in a statement shared on X.

The enforcement comes amid concerns over pedestrians who avoid using designated footbridges and instead cross busy roads, putting their lives and those of other road users at risk.

NTSA said similar enforcement operations are being conducted in different parts of the country to promote compliance with traffic rules and improve road safety.

The authority also reminded motorists and vehicle owners to ensure their vehicles are in good mechanical condition and have valid licences as schools prepare to close.

“Drivers and vehicle owners have a responsibility to ensure their vehicles are in good condition and have valid licences as schools prepare to close,” NTSA said.