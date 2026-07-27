Taiwanese tourist arrested at Isibania Border with heroin

A Taiwanese national was arrested at the Isibania One Stop Border Post (OSBP) in Migori County after police allegedly found him in possession of suspected heroin while entering Kenya from Tanzania.

Police said the suspect was intercepted at around 4 p.m. on Sunday, July 26, while seeking entry into Kenya as a tourist.

Police said they became suspicious after a police sniffer dog alerted them to the contents of the man’s luggage during a routine security screening.

A subsequent search reportedly uncovered a substance suspected to be a narcotic drug. A preliminary presumptive test indicated that the substance was suspected to be heroin weighing 18 grams.

The suspect was taken into police custody and is being held pending further investigations and additional forensic analysis to establish the nature of the substance before any charges are preferred.

The seizure, according to police is an indication the border point is becoming a point of interest.

Most traffickers are avoiding major entry points because of the alertness of officials there.

And in efforts to combat narcotics trafficking, law enforcement officers have conducted a series of intelligence-led operations across the country, resulting in the arrest of multiple suspects and the seizure of substantial amounts of cannabis sativa.

In Kaimosi, Nandi Central Sub-County, officers from Kaimosi police station intercepted an SUV loaded with cannabis valued at approximately Sh13.4 million. Acting on a tip-off, police set up an ambush for a sky-blue Mazda CX-5 believed to be transporting the illicit cargo along Chavakali-Kapsabet Road.

Their efforts paid off as they intercepted the vehicle, uncovering seven sacks of cannabis tipping the scales at 271.3 kilogrammes. Unfortunately, the driver and his accomplice managed to evade capture, abandoning the vehicle at the scene.

In another operation at Ngariga Junction along the Nairobi-Nakuru Highway in Kiambu County, detectives from the Anti-Narcotics Unit (ANU) and the Transnational Organised Crime Unit (TOCU) intercepted a public service vehicle. In this raid, a 32-year-old passenger, Francis Oteba, was arrested after he was found in possession of five bales of bang cleverly concealed in his black bag.

Meanwhile, in Kisii County, ANU detectives struck again, apprehending three suspects The trio was caught red-handed with 10 kilogrammes of bhang, alongside Sh63,335, suspected to be proceeds from their illicit activities.

These coordinated operations underscore the unwavering commitment of law enforcement agencies to dismantle narcotics trafficking networks, disrupt the illicit drug trade, and protect communities from the devastating effects of drug abuse.