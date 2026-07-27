Kenya falters against Morocco in WAFCON opener

Kenya’s Harambee Starlets suffered a major blow in their quest for 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup Qualification following a 4-0 humiliation against tournament favorites and hosts Morocco at the Prince Hassan Moulay Stadium in Rabat.

A sizzling Ibtissam Jraidi scored twice in the 31st and 47th minute, while Sakina Ouzraoui and Maryame Atiq found the back of the net in the 19th and 28th minutes respectively, as the Atlas Lionesses claimed all three points.

Despite the heavy defeat, Harambee Starlets head coach Beldine Odemba remained optimistic, saying the team would regroup and shift focus to their second Group A fixture against Senegal.

“We have never played against Senegal. They are a different team, so it will require a different approach. We still stand a chance. We have played against Algeria before. We lost the first match and drew the second match so that’s a team we understand. We are taking one match at a time,” she said.

Youngster Valerie Nasaka also expressed confidence ahead of the Senegal clash, admitting the team must learn from their mistakes.

“In the first half, we wanted to score and we had our chances. We need to rectify the mistakes we made against Morocco.

Being handed my first start was a great opportunity, and I believe I made the most of it,” she said.

Captain Mwanalima Adam echoed the need for improvement, particularly in converting chances.

“The Morocco match is behind us and we have learnt from it. We will correct the mistakes before facing Senegal.Morocco created their chances and took them well. Our focus is now on the next game, and I hope we get a positive result. As players, we will give our best. Morocco is a good side and they capitalized on our mistakes,” she said.

Morocco started brightly and almost opened the scoring in the fourth minute, but Nouhaila Benzina’s effort was comfortably gathered by Kenya goalkeeper Lilian Awour. Kenya responded almost immediately through Tereza Engesha, whose powerful long-range strike crashed the crossbar.

Yasmin-Katie Mrabet then came close for the hosts, but Awour produced an excellent double save to keep the score level.

The breakthrough eventually came in the 19th minute when Ouzraoui capitalized on a costly Kenyan midfield error to slot home the opener. Kenya attempted to respond through Eglay Mukhwana, but Morocco’s defence remained resolute.

Harambee Starlets won their first corner in the 25th minute, but Morocco dealt with it comfortably. Moments later, the hosts earned another corner before Atiq doubled their advantage with a low finish in the 28th minute.

Kenya’s defensive mistakes continued to prove costly as Jraidi headed home Morocco’s third goal in the 31st minute after another lapse at the back.

Awour was called into action again in the 37th minute, making another impressive save to deny Morocco a fourth goal before halftime.

At the start of the second half, Odemba made three substitutions, introducing Mercy Airo for Martha Amunyolete, Euphrasia Shilwatso for Vivian Nasaka, and Shalyne Opisa in place of Eglay Mukhwana.

However, Morocco extended their lead just two minutes after the restart when Jraidi grabbed her second goal of the match to make it 4-0.

In the other Group A fixture, Algeria defeated Senegal 2-0 at the Olympic Stadium. Maureen Dafeur of Bristol City opened the scoring from the penalty spot in the 42nd minute before FC Nantes forward Melissa Bethi sealed the win with an 88th-minute strike.

Kenya will now face Senegal in a must-win second Group A match on July 30, 2026, at the Olympic Stadium, with the kick-off scheduled for 11:00 PM (Kenya time).

They will conclude their group-stage campaign against Algeria on August 3, 2026, at the Olympic Stadium in Rabat.

Elsewhere in Group B, defending champions South Africa will face Tanzania at the Moulay El Hassan Stadium on Monday July 27, while Ivory Coast will take on Burkina Faso at the Larbi Zaouli Stadium.