KNSL Advertises Managing Director Position

The Kenya National Shipping Line Ltd (KNSL) has advertised the position of Managing Director (MD), with the successful candidate set to serve for a three-year term, renewable once.

In a notice issued on Tuesday, KNSL said the Managing Director will be responsible for providing strategic leadership and overseeing the overall performance of the company.

“The Managing Director shall be responsible to the Board for the strategic leadership, management and overall performance of the Company, providing visionary leadership, ensuring sound corporate governance, financial stewardship, regulatory compliance, enterprise risk management and delivery of the Company’s strategic objectives,” KNSL said.

Applicants for the position must have at least 15 years of relevant work experience, including at least five years in a senior management position.

They must also hold a bachelor’s degree in Maritime Studies, Maritime Law, Marine Engineering, Economics, Finance, Commerce, Corporate Governance or an equivalent qualification from a recognised institution.

Candidates are required to have a master’s degree in any of the same disciplines or an equivalent qualification from a recognised institution.

Other requirements include membership in a relevant professional body, a leadership course lasting at least four weeks from a recognised institution, and demonstrated experience in strategic leadership, corporate governance, financial management and stakeholder engagement.

Applicants must also meet the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution of Kenya on leadership and integrity.

Interested and eligible candidates can access the detailed job description, specifications and experience requirements on the KNSL website at www.knsl.go.ke.

Applicants are required to submit either hard-copy or electronic applications, accompanied by a cover letter, detailed curriculum vitae, copies of academic and professional certificates, a copy of their national identification card and the names and contact details of three professional referees.

Applicants should quote reference number KNSL/MD/07/2026.

Electronic applications should be sent as a single PDF attachment to recruitmentmd@knsl.co.ke.

Hard-copy applications should be submitted in a sealed envelope clearly marked with the reference number and addressed to:

The Chairman, Board of Directors

Kenya National Shipping Line Ltd

Imaara Building, 3rd Floor

Dedan Kimathi Avenue

P.O. Box 88206-80100

Mombasa

Applications must be received by 5 p.m. on Tuesday, August 18, 2026.

KNSL said shortlisted candidates will be required to submit valid compliance certificates from the Kenya Revenue Authority, Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission, a registered Credit Reference Bureau and the Higher Education Loans Board.

They will also be required to provide a certificate of good conduct issued by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations.