17 suspects arrested for disrupting public participation on Siaya nuclear plant freed on bond

Seventeen suspects who were arrested over alleged disruption of a public participation forum on a nuclear power plant in Bondo Sub-County have been released on Sh15,000 cash bail or a Sh50,000 bond each.

The group was arraigned before Bondo Chief Magistrate Douglas Ogoti after they were arrested for allegedly attacking government officials and vandalizing their motorcade during the meeting that was held in Central Sakwa location on Friday last week.

Police said the suspects were picked up at Ka’John, Lenya and Nango trading centers a day after the incident.

The prosecution had sought to hold them longer while investigations continued into possible terrorism-related charges, but the magistrate rejected the application, saying that the reasons given were not compelling enough to deny them bail.

He directed the suspects to report to the area DCIO’s office on July 28, July 30 and August 3, 2026 as the police complete investigations so that the ODPP can consider whether to prefer charges against them or not.

The meeting was disrupted by residents, with several government vehicles reportedly vandalised in the chaos.

Those arrested are being held at Bondo Police Station to assist detectives with investigations into the malicious damage of property.

The attack on government property occurred during a public consultation exercise on the proposed nuclear energy project, highlighting the tension surrounding the planned development in the area. Investigations into the incident are ongoing.

Officials say the project is being politicised and want the trend to stop. There are plans to set up the power plant in the area to help Kenya meet its demands at large. Similar plan to set up the plant in Kilifi was stopped following resistance by locals.

Officials are conducting public participation before the project is rolled out.