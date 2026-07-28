PSC Announces Recruitment of Interns Under 2026/2027 Govt Programme

The Public Service Commission (PSC) has announced the recruitment of interns under Cohort Nine of the Public Service Internship Programme (PSIP) for the 2026/2027 financial year.

In a notice, the commission said the one-year internship programme will mainly involve the deployment of interns to ministries, departments, state agencies and corporations, as well as public universities.

To qualify for appointment, applicants must hold a bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognised university, have graduated no earlier than 2020, be proficient in computer skills and have not previously benefited from a similar internship programme.

The interns will serve for 12 months and will be expected to undertake duties assigned by their supervisors and mutually agreed upon as part of their deployment.

Their responsibilities will also include documenting relevant skills acquired in their areas of deployment and actively participating in mentorship activities and other responsibilities designed under the programme.

PSC said interns will receive a monthly stipend at a rate determined by the government.

“On successful completion of the Internship Programme, the interns will be awarded a certificate,” the commission said.

Interested and qualified graduates have been advised to submit their applications through the PSC job portal available on the commission’s website or through the PSC jobs portal.

Applications must be submitted by August 17, 2026.