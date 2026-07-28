Four-year-old boy drowns in neighbour’s fish pond in Meru

A four-year-old boy died after accidentally drowning in a neighbour’s fish pond in Meru County.

The incident occurred on Monday evening in Kiutine area, Kiengu Sub-county.

The child’s father, reported t that his son accidentally slipped into the neighbour’s fish pond while attempting to cut oranges nearby.

Police officers visited the scene, where they confirmed the incident and processed and photographed the area.

A preliminary examination established that the child had no visible external injuries, indicating he likely died from drowning.

The body was retrieved and taken to Nyambene Level 4 Hospital Mortuary, where it is awaiting a post-mortem examination.

Police said investigations into the tragic incident are ongoing.

Elsewhere, a 66-year-old man drowned after falling into a well while fetching water in Ndithini Sub-county, Machakos County.

The incident occurred on Monday afternoon at Mulingana ‘C’ Village.

Police officers visited the scene and established that the deceased, Muia Kithome, had drowned in the well while drawing water.

A preliminary examination of the body revealed no visible external injuries.

Investigators also established that the deceased had a history of epilepsy, raising the possibility that he may have suffered a seizure before falling into the well. However, the exact cause of death will be determined through further investigations and a post-mortem examination.

The scene was processed and documented before the body was retrieved and taken to Daniel Comboni Mission Mortuary, where it is awaiting an autopsy.

Police said investigations into the incident are ongoing.

And a 21-year-old woman drowned while fetching water from a dam in Lamu West Sub-county, with police suspecting she suffered an epileptic seizure before falling into the water.

Police said the incident occurred on Monday morning at Sendemke B Village, about three kilometres southwest of Witu Police Station.

The incident was reported by a resident of Taa area within Nyongoro Ranch, who told police that his daughter, Dorothy Gaseli, had left home to fetch water from a nearby dam but failed to return.

Her body was later found floating in the dam.

Police officers who visited the scene established that the deceased had been living with epilepsy and had gone alone to fetch water when she is believed to have suffered a seizure and fallen into the dam.

A physical examination of the body revealed no visible external injuries, although white foam was observed around the mouth and nose, consistent with drowning.

Crime scene personnel documented the scene before the body was moved to Mpeketoni Sub-County Referral Hospital Mortuary, where it is awaiting a post-mortem examination.

Police said investigations into the incident are ongoing, although preliminary findings point to an accidental drowning.