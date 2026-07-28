Man confesses to killing three-year-old brother in Bomet

A 23-year-old man was arrested after allegedly confessing to killing his three-year-old brother in Ndanai, Sotik Sub-county, Bomet County.

Police said the suspect, walked into Ndanai Police Station on Monday evening and confessed that he had killed his younger brother.

Police rushed to the scene and found the body of the child, Tito Kiprotich, lying behind the family’s house with deep cut wounds to the head.

According to preliminary investigations, a neighbour, Beterline Kirui, told police she had seen the suspect at the family’s compound at around 2 p.m. Shortly afterwards, the children’s mother, Mercy Muge, returned home looking for her son. After searching around the house, she found the child lying unresponsive behind the house.

The distraught mother screamed for help before collapsing. Members of the public rushed her to Ndanai Hospital, where she remains admitted.

Crime scene investigators from Bomet County processed and documented the scene. However, the murder weapon had not been recovered by the time police filed their report.

The child’s body was moved to the Kapkatet Sub-County Hospital mortuary, where it is awaiting a post-mortem examination.

The suspect was arrested and escorted to Sotik Police Station as detectives continue with investigations before he is arraigned in court.

And the body of a 41-year-old man who had been missing for nearly a week was recovered from a shallow swamp in Nyathuna, Kabete Sub-county, Kiambu County.

According to police, the incident was reported on Monday evening by the deceased’s father who informed officers that his son, David Kiarie Gitau, had been found in an open swamp about one kilometre from their family home.

Police said David had been missing since July 21, prompting the family to file a missing person report at Nyathuna Police Post on July 23.

Officers from the National Police Service visited the scene and confirmed the incident. The deceased’s body was found floating face down in shallow water and was fully dressed in the same clothes he had been wearing when he disappeared.

Police noted that the body had already begun decomposing but had no visible physical injuries.

Scene of Crime personnel processed the area before the body was moved to Tigoni Hospital Mortuary, where it will undergo a post-mortem examination to establish the cause of death.

Police said investigations into the circumstances surrounding the death are ongoing.