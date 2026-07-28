Mombasa-Nairobi SGR freight volumes surpass 50 million tonnes

The Mombasa-Nairobi Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) has transported more than 50 million tonnes of cargo since freight operations began, marking a major milestone for Kenya’s flagship railway project.

According to Africa Star Railway Operation Company (Afristar), which provides operational and technical support for the railway, cumulative freight volumes reached 50.015 million tonnes as of July 26, 2026.

The operator said the railway has also maintained an uninterrupted safety record for more than 3,300 consecutive days since passenger services commenced on May 31, 2017.

During the same period, the railway has transported 18.606 million passengers, underscoring its growing role in both passenger and cargo transport.

The 472-kilometre railway connects the Port of Mombasa with Nairobi and is Kenya’s first modern railway built since independence. It remains one of the country’s largest infrastructure projects and a key outcome of Kenya-China cooperation under the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

Freight services officially began in 2018 and have continued to record steady growth, supported by improvements in operational efficiency and expanding cargo demand.

While the railway initially focused on transporting containerised cargo, its freight services have since expanded to include grain, fertiliser, steel, cement clinker, agricultural produce and cold-chain cargo.

The SGR has played a key role in improving the movement of goods between the Port of Mombasa and inland markets by reducing transport costs, shortening delivery times and strengthening supply chains for businesses across the country.

Afristar said it will continue working with Kenya Railways to enhance transport capacity and improve service delivery as demand for rail transport continues to grow.

The company added that ongoing improvements are expected to provide safer, faster and more efficient railway services while supporting Kenya’s economic growth and regional trade.