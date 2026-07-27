KRA to Launch Advance Cargo Declaration Platform for Containerised Imports

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) will officially launch its Advance Cargo Declaration (ACD) Platform on Monday, August 3, 2026, as part of efforts to strengthen customs compliance and improve the tracking of containerised cargo destined for Kenyan ports.

Under the new system, shippers or exporters will be required to apply for and obtain an ACD Reference Code at the port of loading before their cargo is loaded for shipment to Kenya.

KRA said the ACD platform is a digital pre-arrival cargo declaration system that will apply to all containerised cargo destined for the country.

In a statement on Monday, the tax authority said its Customs and Border Control department requires all cargo destined for Kenya to be covered by an Advance Cargo Declaration.

“Every shipment unloaded at a Kenya port must be covered by a validated declaration,” KRA said.

The authority said the system is intended to enhance regulatory compliance, enable Customs to track imports more efficiently and promote transparency across the supply chain.

KRA said the official launch circular, outlining the implementation dates and compliance requirements, has been published on its official website.

Under the new requirements, the ACD must be obtained at the port of loading by the shipper, exporter or freight forwarder before the cargo is loaded.

Applicants are required to submit documents including the bill of lading, commercial invoice, freight invoice and export declaration. KRA said all documents submitted must be clear and readable, while ACD drafts should include details of the containers and the applicable Harmonised System (HS) Codes.

The tax authority warned that failure to obtain an ACD could result in penalties, cargo delays or rejection at the port of entry. In severe cases, non-compliant cargo could face seizure or confiscation.

The introduction of the ACD platform is expected to give Customs access to cargo information before goods arrive at Kenyan ports, allowing authorities to conduct risk assessments and enhance the efficiency of cargo clearance.