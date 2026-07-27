Two Men Sentenced to Death for Robbing Wajir Boda Boda Rider

Two men have been sentenced to death after a Wajir court found them guilty of robbing a local boda boda rider.

Senior Principal Magistrate Eric Malesi convicted Abdiaziz Ali Ahmed, alias “Odi,” and Abdiwahab Mohamed Hassan, alias “Steam Boy,” after finding that the prosecution had proved the case against them beyond reasonable doubt.

The two were charged with robbery with violence, contrary to Section 295 as read with Section 296(2) of the Penal Code.

Abdiaziz also faced an alternative charge of handling stolen property, contrary to Section 322(1) as read with Section 322(2) of the Penal Code.

The prosecution, led by Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions Robert Nyoro, called three witnesses and presented several exhibits before the court.

Magistrate Malesi ruled that the evidence, including witness testimonies and exhibits presented by the prosecution, established a strong case against the two accused.

The court heard that on the night of November 13, 2025, at about 9.30 p.m., the complainant, Nesiah Thuranira Mwenda, was riding his motorcycle along Baraza Park Road in Wajir Township when two men approached him, pretending to be passengers.

Shortly afterwards, about five other men emerged from a nearby corridor and surrounded him.

The gang, which was armed with knives, assaulted the rider, threatened to kill him and robbed him of a Tecno Pop 8 mobile phone valued at Sh30,000.

The attackers then forced the complainant to accompany them to an M-Pesa shop operated by Josephat Kimathi, where they demanded money from his mobile wallet.

According to the court, the gang assaulted the complainant and forced him to disclose his M-Pesa PIN before withdrawing Sh15,000 from his account.

The complainant managed to escape and alerted the M-Pesa agent not to release any more money to the attackers. However, the robbers had already obtained Sh10,000.

The gang also forced the M-Pesa agent to transfer the remaining Sh5,000 to a mobile phone number.

During investigations, police established that the number used in the transaction had been registered using the identity card details of the first accused’s sister without her knowledge or involvement.

The complainant’s stolen phone was later recovered from the first accused’s mother.

Although both women declined to testify in court, the investigating officer presented evidence that linked the accused to the offence.

When placed on their defence, both accused persons gave sworn testimony but did not call any witnesses.

In his judgment, Magistrate Malesi found that the prosecution had proved the robbery with violence charge beyond reasonable doubt and convicted the two men.

Following mitigation, the court sentenced both convicts to death as provided under Section 296(2) of the Penal Code.

The two men were informed of their right to appeal against both their conviction and sentence within 14 days.