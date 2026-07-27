Lucas Herrington Siblings: Get to Know Diesel Herrington

Lucas Herrington is an Australian professional soccer player born on September 5, 2007, in Brisbane, Queensland.

A towering central defender standing at around 1.92–1.93 meters, he currently plays for Major League Soccer side Colorado Rapids and has earned caps for the Australian national team, the Socceroos.

Of Finnish, German, and Zimbabwean descent, Herrington has quickly risen through the ranks as one of Australia’s promising young talents.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Lucas has an older brother, Diesel Herrington, who is also a professional soccer player.

Diesel has played in the A-League, notably with the Central Coast Mariners, and the brothers have followed similar paths through the Brisbane Roar academy system.

Lucas has spoken about the influence of his family and the friendly rivalry with his brother, including potential on-field matchups.

Also Read: Mathilde Harviken Siblings: Getting to Know Johanne Harviken

Career

Herrington joined the Brisbane Roar academy in 2020, progressing through the youth ranks and earning a senior scholarship contract.

He made his A-League debut while still a teenager, impressing with his maturity and defensive attributes.

His performances attracted international attention, leading to a move to MLS with Colorado Rapids in early 2026.

At the club level, he has adapted quickly to the demands of American soccer.

Internationally, Herrington has represented Australia at various youth levels before breaking into the senior Socceroos squad, featuring in the 2026 FIFA World Cup and earning praise for his contributions during the tournament.

Accolades

Herrington was named to the 2026 MLS All-Star Game and contributed to Australia’s campaigns at senior international level, including World Cup appearances.

His early senior debuts and consistent performances in both the A-League and MLS mark him as a standout prospect.

Herrington’s achievements highlight his potential as a future cornerstone of Australian defense, building on a strong family foundation in the sport.