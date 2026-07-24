Mathilde Harviken Siblings: Getting to Know Johanne Harviken

Mathilde Hauge Harviken is a Norwegian professional footballer born on December 29, 2001, in Elverum, Norway.

A versatile and physically strong centre-back standing 1.74 meters tall, she plays for Juventus in Serie A and is a regular for the Norway national team.

Known for her composure, aerial ability, and progressive passing from the back, Harviken has quickly established herself as a reliable defender at both club and international levels.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Mathilde has a sister named Johanne Harviken.

However, nothing much is known about Johanne, as she lives a personal life compared to her sister.

Career

Harviken began her career in her hometown with Elverum before moving to FL Fart in 2018, where she made her Toppserien debut as a teenager in 2019.

She gained valuable experience with Røa from 2020 to 2021, helping the team in the Norwegian league system.

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In 2022, she joined Rosenborg, where she became a key starter, accumulated over 75 league appearances, earned recognition as the league’s breakthrough player in 2022, and won the Norwegian Cup in 2023.

Her performances earned her a move abroad in January 2025 when she signed with Juventus until 2027.

At Juventus, she adapted rapidly to Italian football, contributing in Serie A, the Coppa Italia, and the UEFA Women’s Champions League while helping the team secure domestic honors.

Internationally, she progressed through Norway’s youth ranks (U15 to U23) before debuting for the senior team in September 2022.

She has since become a regular squad member, featuring at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup and other major competitions.

Accolades

At club level, Harviken won the Norwegian Cup with Rosenborg in 2023 and contributed to Juventus’s successes in Serie A, the Coppa Italia, and the Supercoppa Italiana in the 2024–25 season.

Individually, she was named the Toppserien’s Breakthrough Player of the Year in 2022.

With Norway, she has earned caps in major tournaments including the World Cup, showcasing her growth into a dependable international defender.