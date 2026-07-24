Hans Vanaken Siblings: All About Sam Vanaken

Hans Vanaken is a Belgian professional footballer born on August 24, 1992, in Pelt (formerly Neerpelt), Belgium.

He plays primarily as an attacking midfielder known for his exceptional vision, technical ability, precise passing, and goal-scoring threat from midfield.

Vanaken serves as captain of Club Brugge in the Belgian Pro League and is a key player for the Belgium national team.

Vanaken has established himself as one of the most consistent and decorated players in Belgian football, earning a reputation for loyalty and on-field intelligence.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Hans grew up in Lommel with his older brother Sam Vanaken, and the two share a deep bond centered around their mutual love for football.

The brothers played together in the garden as children and progressed through the youth ranks at both Lommel and PSV Eindhoven.

Sam, the elder sibling, has carved out his own career and currently plays at a respectable level for Thes Sport in the Belgian third division.

Career

Vanaken began his youth career with Lommel United before joining the prestigious PSV Eindhoven academy in 2002 following Lommel’s bankruptcy.

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He returned to the revamped Lommel in 2008 and made his senior debut in the Belgian Second Division in 2010, where he impressed with consistent performances and goal contributions as a midfielder.

In 2013, he moved to top-flight side Lokeren, making an immediate impact by scoring two goals on his debut against Anderlecht.

He played a key role in Lokeren’s 2013–14 Belgian Cup victory.

His performances attracted attention from bigger clubs, leading to a transfer to Club Brugge in 2015.

At Brugge, Vanaken quickly became a mainstay, helping the team secure the league title in his debut season.

Over more than a decade with the club, he has developed into its on-field leader and playmaker, contributing hundreds of appearances, goals, and assists while captaining the side.

He has remained loyal to Brugge despite interest from foreign clubs, prioritizing family life and stability in Belgium.

Internationally, he has earned over 30 caps for Belgium since debuting in 2018, participating in major tournaments.

Accolades

With Club Brugge, Vanaken has won multiple Belgian Pro League titles, Belgian Cups, and Super Cups.

Individually, he has been recognized as Belgian Professional Footballer of the Year multiple times and has claimed the prestigious Belgian Golden Shoe award three times (in 2018, 2019, and 2024), placing him among the elite in Belgian football history alongside legends like Jan Ceulemans.

He has also led the league in assists and consistently performed in European competitions, including the UEFA Champions League.