Two killed, two injured after mudslide at Ngara Sewer construction site, Nairobi

Two construction workers died and two others were injured after a mudslide trapped five men at a sewer line construction site in Ngara, Nairobi.

The incident occurred at about 6 p.m. on Thursday at the Tsunami Market area, according to a police report.

Police officers on patrol from Ngara Police Station responded after hearing members of the public shouting for help and rushed to the scene, where they found residents attempting to rescue workers trapped beneath the collapsed earth.

Senior police officers, including the Sub-County Police Commander (SCPC), the Sub-County Criminal Investigations Officer (SCCIO) and the Deputy Officer Commanding Station (D/OCS) Ngara, also arrived at the scene as rescue efforts got underway.

A Nairobi City County Fire Brigade rescue team joined the operation and managed to pull out three people from the debris.

The survivors were were given first aid before being rushed to Mbagathi Hospital, where they were admitted in stable condition.

A third rescued man, whose identity was not immediately established, fled the scene after being pulled from the rubble.

However, two other workers, identified as Augustine Ochieng, 31, and Patrick Nyengenye, a middle-aged man, were pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital.

Crime scene personnel documented and processed the scene before the bodies were moved to the Nairobi Funeral Home awaiting post-mortem examinations.

Police said investigations have been launched to establish the circumstances surrounding the fatal collapse, including compliance with safety measures at the construction site