Kenta accuses Ruto administration of using Uhuru as scapegoat

Jubilee Secretary General Moitalel Ole Kenta has accused the Kenya Kwanza administration of using retired President Uhuru Kenyatta as a political scapegoat instead of addressing its own record in government.

Ole Kenta said the government, having been in office for four years, should focus on issues affecting Kenyans rather than repeatedly invoking the name of a former Head of State who left office in 2022.

“Let Uhuru Kenyatta be!” Ole Kenta said, arguing that the retired president is constitutionally entitled to his peace, privacy and opinions like any other Kenyan citizen.

He questioned why Uhuru remained a major subject of government criticism, yet the administration had other pressing issues to address, including the economy, unemployment, the cost of living and rising taxes.

“A government that has been in power for a full term cannot keep campaigning against a man who left office in 2022. At some point, leadership means answering for your own record, not recycling grievances against your predecessor as a substitute for one,” he said.

Ole Kenta argued that the continued focus on Uhuru was an indication that the former president still carried political weight, saying the government would be better served by concentrating on its achievements and challenges.

“If retired President Kenyatta’s presence is such a threat, it is only because his record still stands as a mirror this administration would rather not look into,” he said.

He maintained that Uhuru, as a private citizen, has the same right as any other Kenyan to express his views on matters of national interest.

According to Ole Kenta, the government is free to disagree with the former president but should not continually blame him for problems facing the country.

“Kenyans did not vote for a government whose main opposition strategy is a man who is no longer even on the ballot. They voted for solutions,” he said.

The remarks come amid continued political exchanges between allies of President William Ruto and supporters of Uhuru, as political parties and leaders position themselves ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Ruto himself indirectly attacked Uhuru on Thursday accusing him of sponsoring the united opposition.

Ole Kenta said the administration should instead be judged by what it has delivered since taking office.

“If the loudest thing this administration can produce four years in is another smear campaign about Uhuru Kenyatta, then perhaps it is not him who owes the country an explanation,” he said.