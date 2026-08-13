NPS Clarifies Handling of Deaths in Police Custody

The National Police Service (NPS) has issued a clarification on how deaths of suspects in police custody should be handled, reaffirming its commitment to thorough and impartial investigations whenever a person dies while under police detention.

In a press statement by Muchiri Nyaga, Director of Corporate Communication and Spokesperson of the National Police Service dated August 13, 2026, the NPS said every death occurring in police custody must be subjected to investigations without delay and in accordance with the Constitution, relevant laws and established investigative procedures.

The National Police Service said investigations should begin promptly whenever a suspect dies while in police custody.

According to the statement, the investigations must be thorough, impartial and evidence-led to establish the circumstances surrounding the death.

The Service said due process must be followed at every stage of the investigation, including the implementation of interdiction measures where appropriate.

The measures, it said, are intended to promote accountability, prevent interference with evidence and maintain public confidence in the police service.

The NPS emphasised that investigations should be conducted in line with the Constitution, relevant legislation and established investigative protocols.

The Service warned that police officers found culpable during investigations into deaths in custody will face immediate and decisive action.

The officers may be held accountable under the law as well as through the internal disciplinary procedures of the National Police Service.

The statement did not identify a particular police officer or incident, instead providing clarification on the general procedure to be followed whenever a suspect dies while in police custody.

The NPS said accountability would be pursued where investigations establish wrongdoing.

The police service also reaffirmed its commitment to transparency and accountability in the handling of cases involving people in custody.

It said these principles guide its operations and are essential in strengthening public confidence in the institution.

The statement comes amid continued public attention on the treatment of suspects and detainees while in police custody, where concerns over accountability can attract significant public scrutiny.

The NPS said it remains committed to fulfilling its constitutional and statutory mandate of serving and protecting the public with professionalism, impartiality and integrity.

At the same time, the National Police Service commended police officers for what it described as their continued professionalism, dedication and commitment to duty.

The Service acknowledged that officers often work under challenging circumstances while carrying out their responsibilities of maintaining law and order and protecting the public.

It said its mandate extends to protecting the rights of all members of the public, including people who are in police custody.

The NPS further maintained that investigations into deaths in custody should not only establish what happened but also ensure that due process and accountability are observed.

The Service said it remains steadfast in fulfilling its constitutional and statutory responsibilities while respecting human rights.

“NPS remains steadfast in fulfilling its constitutional and statutory mandate, and in serving and protecting the public with professionalism, impartiality, integrity, and respect for human rights, including the rights of those in custody,” the statement said.

The NPS also reiterated that where a suspect dies in custody, the circumstances surrounding the death must be subjected to appropriate investigations.