Mateo Kovačić Siblings: Getting to Know Jelena and Katarina

Mateo Kovačić is a Croatian professional footballer who plays as a central midfielder for Premier League club Manchester City and the Croatia national team.

Born on 6 May 1994 in Linz, Austria, to Bosnian Croat parents Stipo and Ružica Kovačić, who had left their homeland amid the conflicts of the early 1990s, he grew up in a close-knit Catholic family.

The family later moved to Croatia so he could pursue football opportunities with Dinamo Zagreb.

Known for his technical ability, composure on the ball, and versatility in midfield, Kovačić has built a high-profile career across Europe’s top clubs while remaining a key figure for Croatia in major tournaments.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Mateo has two younger sisters, Jelena and Katarina.

Both maintain relatively private lives away from the intense media attention that often surrounds their brother’s football career and family.

Jelena married Davor Golub in 2018 in the same church in Sesvetska Sela where Mateo later married his wife Izabel.

Katarina, who was born around 2001, tends to keep a lower public profile and has been noted for her resemblance to Mateo’s wife in some media coverage; she has been in a relationship and has occasionally appeared supporting her brother, including at international matches such as the 2022 World Cup.

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Career

Kovačić began playing football at a young age in Austria with LASK Linz’s youth setup before the family relocated to Croatia in 2007, allowing him to join Dinamo Zagreb’s academy.

He made his senior debut for Dinamo as a teenager and quickly established himself, becoming one of the youngest goalscorers in the Croatian top flight.

After success in domestic competitions, he moved to Inter Milan in 2013, gaining experience in Serie A.

In 2015 he joined Real Madrid, where he contributed as a squad player during a highly successful period for the club.

Seeking more regular playing time, he joined Chelsea on loan in 2018 before making the move permanent; there he developed into a more central figure in midfield.

In the summer of 2023 he transferred to Manchester City, adapting to Pep Guardiola’s system and becoming part of another title-winning side.

Internationally, he has represented Croatia at youth levels and senior level since 2013, featuring in multiple FIFA World Cups and UEFA European Championships.

Accolades

With Dinamo Zagreb he won Croatian league titles and cups early on.

At Real Madrid he was part of the squad that secured three consecutive UEFA Champions League titles (2015–16, 2016–17, 2017–18), along with La Liga, Super Cups, and Club World Cup successes.

At Chelsea he added the UEFA Europa League, a fourth Champions League title (2020–21), the UEFA Super Cup, and the FIFA Club World Cup, and he was named Chelsea Player of the Year for the 2019–20 season.

With Manchester City he has won the Premier League (in his first season), additional domestic and international club honors including Super Cup and Club World Cup successes, and further cup competitions in subsequent seasons.

For Croatia he earned a FIFA World Cup runners-up medal in 2018, a third-place finish in 2022, and a UEFA Nations League runners-up medal.