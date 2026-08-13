Igor Matanović Siblings: Getting to Know Andrea Matanović

Igor Matanović is a professional footballer born on 31 March 2003 in Hamburg, Germany.

He plays as a striker for Bundesliga club SC Freiburg and represents the Croatia national team.

His father Ranko originates from Kotor Varoš in Bosnia and Herzegovina, while his mother Ankica is from Derventa.

Both parents arrived in Germany as young people fleeing the wars of the former Yugoslavia, building a new life in Hamburg where they raised their family.

Matanović has spoken publicly about the hardships his parents and grandparents endured, including scarcity and the destruction of family homes, experiences that instilled in him values of resilience, hard work, and humility.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Igor Matanović has one sibling, an older sister named Andrea Matanović, who previously played basketball.

Beyond her involvement in basketball, limited further public details are available about Andrea’s personal or professional life.

Career

Matanović began his youth career with Harburger TB before joining the FC St. Pauli academy in 2010.

He progressed through the ranks and made his senior professional debut for St. Pauli in the 2. Bundesliga on 27 November 2020.

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In August 2021 he signed a long-term contract with Eintracht Frankfurt but was immediately loaned back to St. Pauli, where he continued to develop.

Further loans followed, most notably a productive 2023–24 season at Karlsruher SC in the 2. Bundesliga, during which he scored 14 league goals and established himself as a reliable target man.

After limited opportunities upon returning to Eintracht Frankfurt, he transferred to SC Freiburg in July 2025.

At Freiburg he adapted to the Bundesliga, contributing goals and appearances in domestic and European competition.

Internationally, Matanović represented German youth teams before committing to Croatia in 2022.

He earned his senior Croatia debut in September 2024 and was included in the squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Accolades

Among his notable team achievements is reaching the UEFA Europa League final with SC Freiburg in the 2025–26 season, finishing as runners-up.

On the international stage he has earned multiple senior caps for Croatia, scoring goals including in Nations League matches and friendlies.

His standout club form, particularly the goal-scoring season on loan at Karlsruher SC and subsequent contributions in the Bundesliga and Europe with Freiburg, has marked him as a promising centre-forward.

Earlier in his career he impressed as a prolific youth scorer at St. Pauli and earned recognition for becoming one of the younger goalscorers in the club’s senior history.