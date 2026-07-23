Erin Cuthbert Siblings: Getting to Know Emma and Lewis

Erin Jacqueline Cuthbert is a Scottish professional footballer born on 19 July 1998 in Irvine, Scotland.

She plays primarily as a midfielder, though versatile enough to feature as a forward, for Chelsea in the Women’s Super League (WSL) and the Scotland national team, where she serves as vice-captain.

Cuthbert is known for her tenacity, work rate, technical ability, and goal-scoring threat from midfield.

She rose from grassroots football in a modest area of Scotland to become one of the standout players in the English top flight and a key figure for her country.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Erin has one older sister named Emma and one brother named Lewis.

Both of her siblings have been highly supportive of her football career, which began at the local boys’ club coached by her dad, Steve.

She has spoken warmly and frequently about her father, who coached her in her early years, and her mother, described as emotional and affectionate.

Her family, particularly her mum and dad, has been a constant source of support, attending games and sharing in her successes.

Also Read: Ellie Carpenter Siblings: Get to Know Jeremy Carpenter

Career

Cuthbert’s journey began at local boys’ clubs such as Girdle Toll, where her father coached, and Crosshouse, before joining Rangers’ youth setup.

She made her senior debut for Rangers in the Scottish Women’s Premier League in 2013 and earned Young Player of the Year honors in 2014.

A move to Glasgow City in 2015 saw her contribute to a domestic treble in her first season and another league title the following year.

In December 2016, at age 18, she signed for Chelsea, making the bold move south from Scotland.

She debuted in 2017 and quickly established herself as a fan favorite with her energy and clutch performances.

Over nearly a decade at the club, she has become a mainstay, reaching milestones like 300 appearances and scoring key goals in domestic and European competitions.

Her versatility has seen her excel in various roles under managers like Emma Hayes.

Internationally, she debuted for Scotland in 2016, became the first Scottish woman to score at a major tournament (Euro 2017), and featured at the 2019 World Cup, where she scored against Argentina.

She has earned over 80 caps and continues to lead from the front as vice-captain.

Accolades

With Chelsea, Cuthbert has won multiple Women’s Super League titles (including eight in total across various seasons up to 2024-25), several FA Cups, League Cups, and a Community Shield.

She played in the 2020-21 UEFA Women’s Champions League final and has reached multiple semi-finals in Europe.

Individually, she has been named Chelsea Player of the Year more than once (including in 2019 and 2024-25), earned spots in the PFA WSL Team of the Year on several occasions, and received Scotland Player of the Year honors in 2019 and 2021.

Additional recognition includes the SFWA Women’s International Player of the Year in 2024 and an honorary doctorate from the University of the West of Scotland in 2023.