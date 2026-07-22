Ellie Carpenter Siblings: Get to Know Jeremy Carpenter

Ellie Madison Carpenter is an Australian professional footballer born on April 28, 2000, in Cowra, New South Wales.

She plays as a right-back for Chelsea in the Women’s Super League and is a key player for the Australia national team, the Matildas.

Regarded as one of the world’s top right-backs, she is known for her defensive solidity, attacking overlaps, crossing ability, and composure on the ball.

Carpenter made her senior international debut at just 15, becoming the first Australian born in the 2000s to represent the country, and she has since become a veteran with over 100 caps.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Ellie grew up in a sport-loving family with her older brother, Jeremy Carpenter, who also pursued a professional football career, playing overseas in countries like Japan, Portugal, and Germany.

The siblings were highly competitive from a young age, often playing together in the backyard or in mixed teams, with Ellie frequently joining boys’ sides and learning to be tough and resilient.

Their parents, both physical education teachers, encouraged a wide range of sports, fostering a strong athletic foundation.

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Career

Carpenter’s journey began on a farm in rural Cowra, where she played various sports before focusing on football.

At age 12, her family relocated to Sydney so she could attend Westfields Sports High School and access better opportunities.

She joined Western Sydney Wanderers at 15 and made her W-League debut that season.

Her talent earned her a Matildas call-up shortly after, debuting in 2016.

She gained further experience with Canberra United and Melbourne City in Australia, and became the youngest player in NWSL history upon joining Portland Thorns in 2018.

In 2020, she moved to Olympique Lyonnais in France, where she won multiple domestic titles and two UEFA Women’s Champions League trophies.

In 2025, she transferred to Chelsea, continuing her development in the WSL under familiar coaching influences.

Internationally, she has featured in multiple Olympics (Rio 2016 as the youngest female footballer at the Games, Tokyo 2020, Paris 2024), World Cups, and Asian Cups, reaching 100 caps for Australia.

Accolades

Carpenter’s honors include two UEFA Women’s Champions League titles (2020, 2022) with Lyon, multiple Division 1 Féminine championships, Coupe de France wins, and a W-League Premiership and Championship.

With Australia, she has contributed to strong tournament performances, including at the 2023 Women’s World Cup on home soil.

Individually, she has been named W-League Young Footballer of the Year three times consecutively (2017–18 to 2019–20), earned selections in team-of-the-year honors, and reached the milestone of 100 international caps as one of the youngest to do so.

She is widely recognized as a pioneer for her generation in Australian women’s football.