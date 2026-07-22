Why President Ruto Should Let SHA Cover BBL Surgeries to Secure the Women’s Vote in 2027

As the 2027 General Election approaches, President William Ruto’s re-election strategy is taking shape. National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula has already begun rallying women in Bungoma County to spearhead voter registration and support for the Head of State. But if the President truly wants to lock down the women’s vote—a constituency of over 11.5 million registered voters—he needs a bold, unexpected policy move. That move? Allow the Social Health Authority (SHA) to cover Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL) surgeries.

The Numbers Don’t Lie: Women Are the Deciding Vote

With over 11.5 million registered female voters in Kenya, women represent nearly half of the electorate. Any candidate who fails to resonate with this demographic does so at their own peril. President Ruto’s administration has already recognised this reality—Wetang’ula’s recent call for women to lead the re-election campaign confirms that women are viewed as the backbone of the 2027 strategy.

But here is the question: What has the government actually done to speak directly to women’s aspirations, insecurities, and desires?

Subsidised fertiliser and road projects are important, but they do not win hearts. They do not spark conversations. They do not make women feel seen. A policy that acknowledges and addresses the growing aesthetic aspirations of Kenyan women would.

The BBL Wave Is Real—and It’s Not Going Anywhere

Kenyan women are embracing cosmetic surgery like never before. From tummy tucks to Brazilian Butt Lifts (BBL), liposuction to waist refinement, these procedures are no longer hidden—they are celebrated online.

Comedian Flaqo recently sparked national debate when he remarked, “There is too much BBL going on lately. What’s going on?” He noted that he had seen more BBLs in one week than in his entire life. His observation reflects a cultural shift that politicians ignore at their own risk.

Influencers like Pritty Vishy, Vera Sidika, and Gloria Ntazola have openly documented their cosmetic surgery journeys, framing them as acts of self-confidence, personal choice, and body autonomy. Kenyan women have largely celebrated these disclosures. As one social media user put it: “Ladies do things to please themselves…not men.” Another said: “Whatever lifts your spirit and confidence, DO IT.”

This is not a fringe trend. This is a mass cultural movement—and it represents millions of women who would love to access these procedures but cannot afford them.

The Cost Barrier: Why SHA Coverage Would Be a Game-Changer

BBL surgeries in Kenya are expensive. A Brazilian Butt Lift alone typically costs between KSh 400,000 and KSh 600,000. When combined with other procedures like tummy tucks (KSh 350,000–400,000) and liposuction (KSh 300,000–350,000), the total bill can easily exceed KSh 1.2 million.

For the average Kenyan woman, this is completely out of reach. Yet the desire is there. The SHA already covers major surgical procedures, with specialised operations reimbursed up to KSh 1,120,000. The infrastructure exists. The funding mechanisms exist. All that is missing is the political will to expand the definition of “necessary” care.

The Current Policy Is Out of Touch

Currently, SHA explicitly excludes procedures done purely for aesthetic reasons. Plastic surgery for appearance enhancement is not covered unless medically necessary—for example, reconstructive surgery after an accident or injury.

This policy is outdated. It assumes that aesthetic procedures are frivolous or vain. But as Kenyan women have made clear, these procedures are about confidence, self-expression, and personal investment. They are about feeling good in one’s own skin. Why should the government deny women access to something that demonstrably improves their quality of life?

The Political Calculus: Why This Wins Votes

1. It Creates a Viral Narrative. Imagine the headlines: “Ruto Announces SHA Coverage for BBL.” Social media would explode. Every woman who has ever considered cosmetic surgery would take notice. The President would dominate conversations for weeks.

2. It Positions Ruto as a Leader Who Listens to Women. Not just on “serious” issues like health and education, but on what women actually care about. This is the kind of gesture that builds loyalty.

3. It Appeals to a Key Demographic. Young women, urban women, and women active on social media—precisely the groups that are hardest to mobilise—would suddenly have a personal stake in Ruto’s re-election.

4. It Differentiates Ruto from His Opponents. No other candidate would dare propose this. It would be uniquely bold, uniquely memorable, and uniquely Ruto.

5. It Delivers Tangible Benefits. Women who cannot afford BBL surgery today would suddenly have access. That is not just a promise—it is a direct, life-changing benefit.

Some will argue that SHA should focus on “essential” healthcare. But SHA already covers a wide range of services—inpatient and outpatient care, dental and optical services, emergency treatment, specialised care, and even overseas treatment. It covers maternity care up to KSh 30,000. It covers cancer treatment up to KSh 800,000 annually.

If SHA can cover all of this, why not BBL? The argument that aesthetic procedures are “non-essential” ignores the reality that mental and emotional wellbeing are essential. Confidence, self-esteem, and body image are not trivial concerns—they affect every aspect of a woman’s life.

Others will say this is pandering. But politics is pandering—to the needs and desires of the people. The question is not whether Ruto should pander, but who he should pander to. Women are 11.5 million strong. They deserve to be pandered to.

President Ruto has never been a conventional politician. He has built his career on defying expectations, taking risks, and challenging the status quo. Allowing SHA to cover BBL surgeries would be the ultimate expression of that philosophy.

It would be bold. It would be controversial. And it would be electorally brilliant.

The women of Kenya are watching. They are waiting for a leader who truly understands them—not just as voters, but as individuals with hopes, dreams, and desires. SHA coverage for BBL would send a powerful message: “I see you. I hear you. And I will fight for you.”