Digital Transformation Advances at 19.5% CAGR Across African Economies

The development of digital technology is taking place rapidly in Africa, transforming all sectors and services within every part of the continent. Investment and usage of digital technologies have skyrocketed between 2020 to 2025; mobile phones, a growing cloud infrastructure and more start-ups have propelled growth.

Technology expenditure in Africa was estimated at $45B in 2025, increasing from $28B just five years earlier – A compound annual growth rate that parallels global growth.

As reported by Data Intelo, this is further confirmed by the expansion of the digital transformation market value projected to reach $1165B in 2025, and anticipated to reach $5772.8B by 2034, resulting in a very strong compound annual growth rate of 19.5%.

In addition to investment and usage levels, some of the sectors with the most rapid digital transformation include financial services, telecommunications and government services.

The digital transformation of financial services has happened rapidly, with digital payments plus alternative lending accounting for almost 40% of all value of fintech transactions by 2025, while mobile money platforms are forecasted to process in excess of $300B from sub-Saharan countries each year.

In telecommunications, average year-over-year growth in data traffic was reported between 30% and 40% for the years 2021 through 2025, which has resulted in telecom companies working to upgrade their networks and sign more cloud partnership agreements.

Also, many countries are experiencing expansion of public sector digitisation initiative; 22 African countries will have implemented national digital identity or e-government services by the end of 2025, with a cumulative population of 450M people being able to access these services.

A Narrative about changing African businesses includes a lot of small to medium-sized businesses (SMEs). In a survey done by the African SME Tracker in 2024 that included 2000 respondents from all over the continent, it was reported that 62% of African SMEs would report using at least one cloud computing solution (compared to only 31% in 2019).

Additionally, the companies that have adopted cloud computing have produced measurable results. For example, after implementing cloud processing systems, companies enjoyed on average 18% increase in revenue and also reduced their operational costs by 11.85% over the first 18-month period of using the cloud.

The venture capital space can be viewed as a factor contributing to the development of the start-up ecosystem; in 2024, African tech startups received approximately $4.8 billion in venture capital funding, which is a 20% increase compared to 2023. The majority of the funding went to FinTech companies, logistics companies, and agricultural technology companies.

The gaps related to infrastructure and talent continue to impede progress. As of 2025, an estimated 43% of Africa’s total population had reliable broadband access; fixed broadband access varied from less than 5% in low-income nations to greater than 25% in high-income countries.

The talent gap is equally as detrimental, with an estimated annual shortage of approximately 1.2 million ICT professionals in Africa by 2030, based on current projected demand.

Governments and private companies have stepped up to provide training and by working together to form public-private partnerships, have launched at least 150 large-scale upskilling projects reaching about 2.1 million people between 2022 and 2025.

Technology is causing changes in regulatory environments that are evolving. By 2025, 28 nations will have developed comprehensive data protection legislation, with multiple regional organizations working towards harmonization on the subject of cross-border data transfer and digital commerce.

Legal changes to enable up to $50–60 billion in increased annual digital commerce over the next ten years will reduce barriers to compliance and increase confidence in obtaining funding.

Although digitalization has advanced very quickly, many African economies still experience structural challenges. These challenges include disparities in connectivity to broadband, rising threats from cyber-security, and difficulties associated with securing long-term capital for digital infrastructure projects.

However, the potential economic benefit of accelerated transformation through digital technologies is significant. According to industry estimates, the widespread adoption of digital technologies could add between $300 billion and $500 billion to the GDP of sub-Saharan Africa by 2030.

This potential benefit will be achieved through increased productivity; creation of new digital service ecosystems; establishment of data-driven business models; and more efficient operations in the public sector.

As a result, the digital transformation occurring in Africa serves as both an engine for economic growth and a key policy issue. Continued investments into infrastructure, knowledge and talent and improvements to regulations will allow for adequate levels of investments for African economies to be on high-growth paths of adopting digital technologies at the same levels as expected from the global market over the next ten years.

By Chandan Tripathi