According to the latest TIFA poll released on July 24, 2026, your support in Mt. Kenya has collapsed to just 8 per cent. This is the region that delivered your victory in 2022 with approximately 70 per cent support. Today, you are losing the very foundation of your presidency.

Your current re-election probability stands at 50-60 per cent—a coin toss. To secure a second term, you need to push that to 70-80 per cent. The single most important lever is stabilising Mt. Kenya.

The math is unforgiving: Mt. Kenya is home to about 5.7 million registered voters—the country’s largest vote bank.

The survey also reveals that 25 per cent of respondents in Mt. Kenya remain undecided—the highest among the country’s major voting blocs. Among those who expressed a preference, Rigathi Gachagua leads with 19 per cent, closely followed by Fred Matiang’i at 18 per cent. Kalonzo Musyoka polls 14 per cent, while Edwin Sifuna records 9 per cent.

Here is what you can do. This is not campaign advice. This is a survival strategy.

The Challenge: Three Fronts, One Mountain

You are fighting on three interconnected battlefields in Mt. Kenya:

1. The Political Front: Gachagua’s DCP Is Expanding

Rigathi Gachagua is not waiting. On August 1, 2026, he held a political rally in Nanyuki Town, Laikipia County. Addressing supporters, Gachagua declared: “We have embarked on a mission to rectify the injustices inflicted upon Kenya”. He described the rally as the start of what he called a new political phase for the country: “This marks the beginning of a new chapter, one dedicated to reclaiming our nation”. He told the crowd: “Nanyuki Town in Laikipia County stands as a shining example of a people yearning for change. And indeed, change is on the horizon”.

Gachagua has also declared political war on Mt. Kenya leaders allied to you who campaigned against his DCP candidate during the Ol Kalou by-election. He was accompanied by Nyandarua Senator John Methu and newly elected Ol-Kalou MP Sammy Kamau.

The DCP threat is structural, not symbolic. A May 2026 TIFA poll showed DCP commanding a dominant 39 per cent support in Mt. Kenya, making it the region’s leading political vehicle. It was rated ahead of the Uhuru Kenyatta-backed Jubilee Party at 16 per cent and UDA at just seven per cent.

2. The Coalition Front: ODM Is Demanding the DP Slot

ODM has made its position clear. Speaking at an event in Vihiga County, Acting ODM Secretary General Catherine Omanyo declared: “Deputy President atatoka chama cha ODM” (The Deputy President will come from ODM).

National Assembly Minority Leader Junet Mohammed has publicly named Cabinet Secretary Wycliffe Oparanya as ODM’s preferred candidate. Junet stated: “We are forming an alliance between ODM and UDA with a view to forming the 2027 government with President William Ruto. If UDA takes the President’s slot, ODM will go for the Deputy slot, and that is what we will negotiate for. The person who qualifies and has experience, a Cabinet Secretary, former Deputy Party Leader, is Wycliff Oparanya”.

Khwisero MP Christopher Aseka added a regional dimension: “Kura ihesabiwe, yule ako na kura nyingi aweke kwa meza. Kama Kindiki ako na kura mingi aweke kwa meza. Sisi kama jamii ya Mulembe tuko na kura milioni tano nyuma ya Wycliffe Oparanya” (Let the votes be counted. Whoever has more votes should put them on the table. If Kindiki has more votes, put them on the table. We as the Mulembe community have five million votes behind Wycliffe Oparanya).

Meanwhile, UDA leaders have reaffirmed their support for Deputy President Kithure Kindiki. Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen urged leaders from Mt. Kenya to unite behind Kindiki: “Siku ile tukisupport yule alikuwa mlikuwa mnasema ni mtoto wa Mt Kenya…sasa sahii huyu Prof Kindiki is he a child of lesser Mt Kenya father and mother? Kwa nini asipewe support?” (The day we supported the one you said was a child of Mt. Kenya…now this Prof Kindiki, is he a child of a lesser Mt. Kenya father and mother? Why shouldn’t he be supported?).

3. The Perception Front: Betrayal

The people of Mt. Kenya believe you have abandoned them. Gachagua’s narrative—that you betrayed the region after they delivered your victory—has taken root. The 25 per cent undecided voters in the region are waiting to see if you are serious about reconciliation.

Political commentator Javas Bigambo observed that “the decision by some elected officials, including governors, senators, MPs and MCAs, to join Rigathi Gachagua’s DCP signifies growing political activity”.

The Six-Month Plan

Phase 1: The First 30 Days (August 2026)

1. The “Listening Tour”

You can personally visit every county in Mt. Kenya within the next 30 days. Not for rallies—for listening sessions.

Frame this as a national healing mission, not a political campaign.

Days 1-5: Nyeri, Kirinyaga, Murang’a—the “heartland” where betrayal is most acutely felt.

Nyeri, Kirinyaga, Murang’a—the “heartland” where betrayal is most acutely felt. Days 6-10: Kiambu, Nyandarua—the “gateway” counties.

Kiambu, Nyandarua—the “gateway” counties. Days 11-20: Embu, Meru, Tharaka Nithi—Mt. Kenya East, where CS Ruku’s narrative has traction.

Embu, Meru, Tharaka Nithi—Mt. Kenya East, where CS Ruku’s narrative has traction. Days 21-30: Return to Nyeri for a “National Healing and Reconciliation” event.

Why this works: Mt. Kenya culture values direct, personal engagement. Public humility signals strength, not weakness. It breaks the emotional barrier of betrayal.

CS Ruku has already laid the groundwork. He has declared that President Ruto does not require anyone’s blessings or permission to visit and develop the Mt. Kenya region. Use this opening.

2. The “Kindiki Lock-In”

Issue a formal, binding declaration that Kithure Kindiki is the 2027 Deputy President Candidate. This cannot be ambiguous. This cannot be conditional.

Day 1: Private meeting with Kindiki to secure his commitment.

Private meeting with Kindiki to secure his commitment. Day 3: Joint press conference at State House.

Joint press conference at State House. Day 5: Formal announcement at a public event in Meru (Kindiki’s home county).

Formal announcement at a public event in (Kindiki’s home county). Day 7: Publish formal coalition agreement clause binding this ticket.

What to say: “Kithure Kindiki is my Deputy President. He will be my running mate in 2027. This is not negotiable. This is not subject to review.”

Why this works: The single biggest fear in Mt. Kenya is “losing the DP slot.” Kindiki has the highest support in the region. Creating a “line of succession” narrative gives voters something to invest in. It forces ODM to accept reality or publicly break the coalition.

Kindiki has already signalled his resolve. He has declared: “The number has increased with Oparanya and others joining the fray. They are welcome. We will fight from within, and we are not moving an inch”. He added: “You cannot build a house, complete and furnish it, and then you abandon it for the forest”. He has also stated: “After William Ruto, ni sisi. Ile team nyingine tuko number 20; tutafikiwa after 200 years” (After William Ruto, it is us. That other team is number 20; they will be reached after 200 years).

CS Ruku has also laid the groundwork. He told ODM leaders: “Mkitaka Prime Minister chukua, mkitaka ata Speaker chukua, mkitaka Speaker wa Senate chukua…lakini kiti cha Rais na DP ni Ruto na Kindiki na hatutaki kuendelea hivyo, mtukome na muache kutukera na maneno. Kila siku kiti cha naibu wa Rais, kila asubuhi kiti cha naibu wa Rais, mtukome” (If you want Prime Minister take it, if you want Speaker take it, if you want Senate Speaker take it…but the seats of President and DP are Ruto and Kindiki, and we don’t want to continue like this, stop it and stop annoying us with words. Every day the Deputy President’s seat, every morning the Deputy President’s seat, stop it.

3. The “180-Day Delivery Dashboard”

Launch a public, county-by-county “Delivery Dashboard” tracking every Mt. Kenya development project with hard deadlines.

Priority projects with existing government commitments:

Project County Status Coffee reforms (80% farmer revenue) All Mt. Kenya Sh18 billion fertiliser subsidy, Sh14.6 billion earned by farmers Fertiliser subsidy (KES 2,500/bag) All Mt. Kenya Reduced from Sh7,500 to Sh2,500 per bag Affordable housing (6,800 units) Murang’a Sh27 billion investment Electricity connections (14,000 households) Mt. Kenya Sh1.1 billion allocation Kamutune Agricultural College Meru To be ready by December 2026

Why this works: Makes development promises visible and accountable.

Coffee reforms are already showing results. The coffee revival programme targets an increase in national coffee production from 50,000 metric tonnes to 150,000 metric tonnes by 2028, with plans to expand land under coffee cultivation from 110,000 hectares to 150,000 hectares. Government spending on fertiliser subsidies has risen from Sh7 billion in 2022 to Sh18 billion in the current financial year.

Phase 2: Days 31-60 (September 2026)

4. The “Gachagua Containment” Operation

Neutralise Gachagua without directly confronting him. Launch a counter-narrative that positions Gachagua as a “divider” of Mt. Kenya, not its champion.

Week 5: “Unity Tour” of Mt. Kenya East and West together—joint events with leaders from both sub-regions.

“Unity Tour” of Mt. Kenya East and West together—joint events with leaders from both sub-regions. Week 6: Public endorsement of Kindiki by CS Ruku and other Mt. Kenya East leaders.

Public endorsement of Kindiki by CS Ruku and other Mt. Kenya East leaders. Week 7: Release a “Mt. Kenya Economic Impact Report” showing cooperation benefits.

Release a “Mt. Kenya Economic Impact Report” showing cooperation benefits. Week 8: Launch “One Mountain, One Destiny” campaign branding Gachagua’s DCP as divisive.

What to say: “Gachagua divides us. We are one mountain. We prosper together. Do not punish the mountain because of one man’s ambition.”

Why this works: Gachagua’s aggressive rhetoric is alienating moderate voters. Ruku’s “split” narrative gives you a counter-voice in Mt. Kenya East. Positioning Kindiki as the “unifier” contrasts with Gachagua’s “divider” narrative.

CS Ruku has already positioned himself. He has dismissed Gachagua’s narrative, arguing that the Ol Kalou by-election was not a reliable indicator of the 2027 presidential race. He posed: “If Raila could only lose by a small margin when Mount Kenya did not support him, how does Gachagua expect to defeat President Ruto in 2027?”.

5. The “Council of Mt. Kenya Elders”

Establish a Council of Mt. Kenya Elders—not politicians, but respected spiritual, cultural, and community leaders.

Week 5: Identify and invite 50-100 respected elders.

Identify and invite 50-100 respected elders. Week 6: Inaugurate Council at a prestigious event (Nyeri’s Dedan Kimathi statue).

Inaugurate Council at a prestigious event (Nyeri’s Dedan Kimathi statue). Week 7: Grant Council official advisory role on Mt. Kenya development.

Grant Council official advisory role on Mt. Kenya development. Week 8: Begin regular Council meetings with you and Kindiki.

Why this works: Elders have immense moral authority in Mt. Kenya culture. They are immune to Gachagua’s political rebellion. Their endorsement signals genuine reconciliation.

Phase 3: Days 61-120 (October-November 2026)

6. Resolve the ODM Stalemate – The “Oparanya Package”

Craft a power-sharing framework that satisfies ODM without sacrificing Kindiki.

The “Oparanya Package”:

Role: Prime Cabinet Secretary (successor to Musalia Mudavadi)

Prime Cabinet Secretary (successor to Musalia Mudavadi) Authority: Supervise economic clusters (Treasury, Planning, Trade)

Supervise economic clusters (Treasury, Planning, Trade) Resources: Direct budget allocation for ODM priority projects

Direct budget allocation for ODM priority projects Symbolism: Official “Number 2” position in government

What to say: “ODM is a valued partner in our broad-based government. We will share power fairly. But Kindiki is my Deputy President, and that will not change.”

Why this works: ODM gets “deputy-like” authority without the title. Mt. Kenya keeps Kindiki as DP. Oparanya becomes a satisfied coalition partner. Creates a “tandem” leadership structure that spreads power across the coalition.

The stakes are high. A July 2026 survey found that 56 per cent of respondents now oppose the broad-based government between Ruto and Raila, up from 48 per cent in November 2025. Only 30 per cent support it. This means the coalition itself is increasingly unpopular, making the DP battle even more damaging.

7. The “Mt. Kenya Pledge” – Irreversible Commitments

Issue a written, publicly verifiable “Mt. Kenya Pledge” with legal force where possible.

The Pledge:

Coffee Reforms Guarantee — Legislative change ensuring farmers receive 80% of export revenue. The government has already allocated Sh18 billion to the fertiliser subsidy programme and farmers have earned Sh14.6 billion. Lock this in permanently. Fertiliser Subsidy Lock — Permanent subsidy maintaining prices at KES 2,500/bag. Government spending on fertiliser subsidies has risen from Sh7 billion to Sh18 billion. Kindiki DP Lock — Binding commitment to Kindiki as 2027 running mate. Development Fund — Dedicated Mt. Kenya development fund with transparent disbursement. Constitutional Review — Commitment to review the constitution to address Mt. Kenya’s structural concerns.

Why this works: Breaks the cycle of “empty campaign promises.” Creates a written record for voters to verify. Demonstrates genuine commitment. Forces the government to deliver or face documented accountability.

8. The “Infrastructure Blitz”

Accelerate major infrastructure projects in Mt. Kenya to create “before and after” images voters can see.

Priority Projects:

Project County Symbolic Importance Kiama-Mugaa-Ndakaini-Bamboo road Murang’a Connects agricultural heartland Kenol-Makutano-Masinga road Kirinyaga Rice farmers’ lifeline Mwea Irrigation Scheme Expansion Kirinyaga Food security legacy Mt. Kenya Cable Car Project Nyeri Tourism and economic booster

CS Ruku has already highlighted the development disparities. He noted: “If you look at the distribution of infrastructure, roads in Mt Kenya, the number of kilometres of tarmacked roads, you will find 77.7 per cent of all the roads constructed in Mt Kenya region are in Mt Kenya West”. He contrasted electricity connectivity: “In Kiambu County, electricity connection is about 90 per cent. But in Tharaka Nithi County, you will ask yourself, are we in the same region?”

Why this works: “Visible development” is the most powerful political messaging tool. Roads, dams, and irrigation are lasting physical legacies. Each project employs local workers. Opposition cannot claim “Ruto forgot Mt. Kenya.”

Phase 4: Days 121-180 (December 2026-January 2027)

9. The “Endorsement Cascade”

Sequence high-profile endorsements from Mt. Kenya leaders to create a snowball effect.

Week Wave Category Week 17 First Religious leaders (Catholic Bishops, ACK Archbishops, PCEA Moderators) Week 18 Second Mt. Kenya East leaders (Ruku, Wachira, Kiraitu, Mwiria) Week 19 Third Mt. Kenya West leaders (Mwangi, Ngunjiri, Kamau, Githae) Week 20 Fourth Women and youth leaders Week 21 Final Gachagua’s former allies who have switched sides

Why this works: Human psychology favors “winning.” Sequential endorsements create a perception of inevitability. Each wave makes it harder for holdouts to remain opposed. Forces Gachagua to respond, potentially making mistakes.

10. The “Mt. Kenya Homecoming” – The Grand Finale

Host a massive “Mt. Kenya Homecoming” event in Nyeri—the region’s spiritual heart.

Event Structure:

Day 1: Youth and women focus.

Youth and women focus. Day 2: Economic and development focus.

Economic and development focus. Day 3: Political rally with you, Kindiki, and all endorsed leaders.

What to say: “The mountain is back. We are one people, one destiny. Together, we build the Kenya of our dreams.”

Why this works: Symbolically reclaims Nyeri—Gachagua’s home county. Creates a powerful visual of unity and reconciliation. Broadcasts across national media that Mt. Kenya has returned. Hard for Gachagua to respond without appearing petty.

The Bottom Line

You can reach 20% in Mt. Kenya within six months. But it requires:

Unprecedented humility — The “Listening Tour” must be genuine, not performative. Mt. Kenya voters have exceptional “BS detectors.” They will know if you are faking it. Irreversible commitments — The “Mt. Kenya Pledge” must be legally binding where possible. Voters must know you cannot back out. Visible development — The “Infrastructure Blitz” must produce tangible results voters can see and touch. Ruku has already documented the disparities—use his data to show progress. Coalition management — The ODM stalemate must be resolved without sacrificing Kindiki. The “Oparanya Package” is your solution. Elders buy-in — The Council of Elders must be genuinely respected, not political puppets. Strategic messaging — Your narrative must shift from “I need you” to “We need each other.”

The #1 Priority

Confirm Kindiki. Immediately. Publicly. Irrevocably.

Nothing else will matter if Mt. Kenya believes you are willing to sacrifice their DP slot for ODM votes.

As Kindiki himself has said: “You cannot build a house, complete and furnish it, and then you abandon it for the forest”. He has welcomed Oparanya to the ring and declared: “We will fight from within, and we are not moving an inch”.

CS Ruku has echoed this resolve: “The office of the Deputy President is occupied. It is wrong for leaders to continue discussing it as though it were vacant”.

The people of Mt. Kenya want to trust you. They want to believe you have not forgotten them. They want to believe your promises are real.

Give them a reason to believe.

Execute this 6-month plan. Reconquer Mt. Kenya. Secure your base. Build a winning coalition.

Result: Re-election probability = 70-80%. A secure victory.

This analysis is based on publicly available intelligence as of August 2026, including TIFA polls (July 24, 2026), public statements by political actors, and verified media reports. The recommendations are actionable, measurable, and designed to be implemented immediately.

Disclaimer: This is an independent strategic analysis and does not constitute political advice or endorsement of any candidate or party.