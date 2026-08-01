Battle for State House intensifies as Matiang’i takes 2027 campaign to Migori

The battle for State House is gathering momentum as presidential hopeful Fred Matiang’i prepares for a high-profile two-day campaign tour of Migori County, targeting thousands of voters in the vote-rich Kuria region.

The tour, whose itinerary was unveiled by Kisii Senator Richard Onyonka, signals an intensified push by the former Interior Cabinet Secretary to expand his support base as political activity ahead of the 2027 General Election gathers pace.

According to the programme, Matiang’i will kick off his campaign on Wednesday in Kuria West Constituency, where he is expected to address rallies at Nyankore, Masaba, Kehancha, Ikerege and the busy border town of Isebania.

On Thursday, the campaign caravan will head to Kuria East Constituency, with scheduled stops at Kiguthimo, Wangirabose, Gwitembe, Ntimaru, Senta, Masangora and Gokeharaka.

The Migori visit comes as Matiang’i continues a nationwide campaign that has taken him to several counties as he seeks to position himself as a formidable challenger in the 2027 presidential race.

Senator Onyonka, one of Matiang’i’s key political allies, released the tour programme and urged residents to turn out in large numbers for the rallies.

The meetings are expected to give Matiang’i an opportunity to outline his agenda on key national issues, including the high cost of living, governance, youth unemployment and economic recovery.

Migori has increasingly emerged as a strategic political battleground ahead of the next General Election, making the Kuria tour a closely watched political event.

Political analysts say a strong reception in the region could strengthen Matiang’i’s campaign and bolster his efforts to consolidate support across the wider Nyanza region and beyond.

With just over a year before Kenyans head to the polls, the race for State House is steadily gathering pace, with every regional campaign tour increasingly viewed as a key test of political strength, grassroots mobilisation and electoral appeal.