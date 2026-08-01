Dogged by infamy, Kisii’s Green Army wins praise for cleaning up town

When Kisii Governor Simba Arati launched the Green Army programme in Nyamarambe, South Mugirango, the youthful recruits were expected to restore cleanliness and order in the county headquarters while creating jobs for hundreds of unemployed youth.

Instead, the initiative was soon engulfed in controversy, with allegations of harassment, intimidation and heavy-handed enforcement threatening to overshadow what had begun as an ambitious environmental programme.

Months later, however, the impact of the Green Army is difficult to ignore.

Across Kisii town, overflowing garbage collection points have largely disappeared, roadsides are cleaner and litter that once clogged drainage channels has been significantly reduced.

Armed with brooms, wheelbarrows and reflective jackets, Green Army members can be seen from dawn until late into the night sweeping streets, cleaning markets, bus parks and other public spaces.

For many residents, the programme has produced visible results despite its troubled reputation.

“I cannot deny that the town is much cleaner today than it was a few months ago,” said Jane Moraa, a grocery trader in Kisii’s central business district.

“Before, garbage would stay for days, but nowadays the streets are swept regularly.”

The transformation is perhaps most evident at Menyinkwa, where piles of uncollected waste once remained for days.

Today, residents say the garbage is collected daily.

“We are happy. There are no flies in our houses anymore. I think I am one happy person,” said Tom Onchari, a landlord in the area.

Residents in Mwembe echoed similar sentiments, saying the programme has significantly improved sanitation.

“Yes, we have heard about a few incidents of harassment, but if you look at what they have achieved, you feel happy,” said Mogire Ombuki, a shopkeeper.

Taxi operator Peter Nyambane said the cleaner environment has made Kisii more attractive to residents and visitors alike.

“People may complain about the Green Army, but cleanliness is something everyone can see,” he said. “Kisii now looks like a town that is being cared for.”

Despite the praise, concerns over the conduct of some Green Army members persist.

Some business owners accuse a section of the youth of using intimidation while enforcing county regulations. Others say confrontations with hawkers and members of the public have created fear even as the environment improves.

One incident that attracted public attention involved allegations that members of the group dumped garbage at the premises of a Safaricom dealer following a disagreement.

“They should clean the town, not harass people,” said Mary Bosibori.

“We appreciate the cleaner streets, but respect for residents is equally important.”

She also expressed concern over increased muggings during late hours, while another resident alleged that his cattle disappeared from the streets at night and were later found at a slaughterhouse, claiming he suspected members of the Green Army were involved. The allegations have not been independently verified.

Human rights advocates have called on the county government to ensure discipline, professionalism and accountability remain central to the programme.

County officials, however, maintain that the Green Army was established to tackle two major challenges simultaneously—youth unemployment and poor sanitation.

They argue that any misconduct by individual members should be investigated and addressed without condemning the entire programme.

As debate over the Green Army continues, one fact commands broad agreement across Kisii: the county headquarters is noticeably cleaner than it was before the initiative was introduced.

Whether the programme will ultimately be remembered for transforming the town’s cleanliness or for the controversies surrounding some of its members may depend on the county government’s ability to preserve the environmental gains while addressing concerns over accountability and public conduct.