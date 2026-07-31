Ruto Endorses 30km Underground Railway for Nairobi

President William Ruto has endorsed plans for the construction of a 30-kilometre underground railway line in Nairobi as part of efforts to address persistent traffic congestion in the capital and its surrounding areas.

Ruto said the proposed Nairobi Metropolitan Mass Rapid Transport System would provide a long-term solution to the traffic gridlock affecting millions of residents and commuters.

The President said the first phase of the project, which has already received the necessary approvals from the Nairobi City County Government, will connect densely populated areas of Eastlands to the Central Business District.

“Already, the Nairobi City County Government has given the necessary approvals for the first phase of the project, a 30km underground railway line linking densely populated parts of Eastlands and the Central Business District and comprising 25 stations,” Ruto said.

The planned railway line will have 25 stations and is expected to form the foundation of a wider multi-modal transport network incorporating Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) and commuter rail services.

The system is designed to improve the movement of nearly five million residents of Nairobi and its metropolitan area, who make more than 12 million trips daily.

Ruto was briefed on the progress of the Nairobi Metropolitan Mass Rapid Transport System project during a meeting at State House, Nairobi.

The briefing was attended by officials from the Ministry of Transport and Nairobi County Government, led by Transport Cabinet Secretary Davis Chirchir and Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja.

The proposed underground railway is part of broader government efforts to modernise Nairobi’s public transport infrastructure and reduce congestion on major roads.

The multi-modal system is expected to integrate different forms of public transport, providing commuters with more efficient connections between residential areas, business districts and other key destinations across the capital.

The government has increasingly prioritised mass transit infrastructure as Nairobi’s population and daily commuter traffic continue to grow, placing pressure on existing road networks.