Can roads, milk plant save Arati? Health crisis looms over re-election bid

With less than a year to the 2027 General Election, Kisii Governor Simba Arati is increasingly relying on visible development projects to bolster his bid for a second term.

A growing network of upgraded rural roads, made possible by newly acquired road construction equipment, and a soon-to-be-commissioned milk processing plant have emerged as the administration’s flagship projects. Supporters believe the two initiatives could significantly shape the county’s political landscape ahead of the polls.

Across many parts of Kisii County, particularly in Arati’s political backyard of Bobasi, residents acknowledge that roads once rendered impassable during the rainy season have been rehabilitated, making it easier for farmers, traders and schoolchildren to move around.

Motorists say travel times have been reduced, while farmers report lower transport costs when taking produce to market.

The county’s milk processing plant has also raised expectations among dairy farmers, who hope it will provide a reliable market, reduce dependence on brokers and increase returns through value addition.

“These are projects people can see and touch,” said John Nyambega, a dairy farmer in Bobasi. “If the factory starts operating as promised, it will improve our incomes because we will no longer depend entirely on middlemen.”

Peter Mochama, a matatu operator, said improved roads had already stimulated economic activity in several trading centres.

“Good roads attract investors, lower transport costs and encourage business growth. The county has made visible progress in that area,” he said.

However, even as infrastructure projects earn the governor praise, critics argue they cannot offset persistent shortcomings in the county’s healthcare system.

Residents continue to complain about shortages of essential medicines, delayed treatment, understaffing and malfunctioning medical equipment in some public health facilities. They warn that unless these challenges are addressed, healthcare could become a defining campaign issue ahead of the elections.

“Roads are important, but people also need reliable healthcare,” said Jane Moraa, a resident of Kisii town. “Many families still struggle to access medicines in county hospitals.”

Governor Arati’s allies insist the administration inherited a struggling health sector and has made steady progress in restoring services.

Kisii County Deputy Speaker Jacob Bagaka said the governor’s development record would be difficult for his rivals to match.

“The people of Kisii can see what Governor Arati has done. He is a worker, not a politician who only makes promises. Roads are being opened, health facilities are being improved, markets are being upgraded and development is reaching every corner of the county,” Bagaka told Kahawa Tungu.

He said voters would judge the governor on his performance rather than campaign rhetoric.

“Leadership is about results. When elections come, wananchi will ask themselves who has worked for them. The projects speak for themselves,” he said.

Bagaka cited the upgrading of health facilities in his ward as evidence of the administration’s efforts to improve healthcare, adding that the milk processing plant would provide a stable market for thousands of dairy farmers.

“Our dairy farmers have waited for many years to have value added to their milk. This factory is a game changer because it will improve earnings for thousands of families,” he said.

He maintained that despite sustained political attacks from opponents already positioning themselves for the 2027 gubernatorial race, the Arati administration remained focused on long-term development.

Political analyst Eric Onsongo said the governor’s re-election prospects could ultimately hinge on whether voters place greater weight on visible infrastructure projects or the quality of essential public services.

“Roads and economic projects create a visible legacy, but healthcare affects people’s lives every day. If residents continue to experience challenges in accessing quality medical services, that could become a decisive election issue,” he said.

As the race for the 2027 elections gathers momentum, one question is likely to dominate the campaign: Will improved roads and a new milk processing plant outweigh lingering concerns over the state of healthcare in Kisii County?

The answer may determine whether Governor Simba Arati secures a second and final term.