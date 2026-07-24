Protect lives, not politics: Activists urge Kisii medics to keep patients first

Healthcare workers at the Kisii Teaching and Referral Hospital (KTRH) have been urged to uphold their professional oath and continue providing quality medical services despite mounting workplace challenges.

The appeal comes amid growing concerns over delayed salaries and other welfare issues affecting health workers at the county’s largest referral facility, raising fears that patients could suffer as administrative and labour disputes persist.

In a statement on Friday, Rigena Human Rights officials led by Thomson Osoro called on doctors, nurses, clinical officers and other medical personnel to ensure that politics and workplace frustrations do not compromise healthcare delivery.

“We fully recognise the sacrifices healthcare professionals make every day under difficult circumstances. However, we respectfully appeal to them to continue serving with professionalism, compassion and dedication as required by their professional oath,” Osoro said.

He added: “Patients who walk into KTRH are already vulnerable. They should never become casualties of salary delays, political wrangles or management disputes. Every Kenyan has a constitutional right to quality healthcare.”

Osoro cited Article 43 of the Constitution, which guarantees every person the right to the highest attainable standard of health, as well as the Health Act, 2017, which safeguards patients’ rights to timely, safe and dignified healthcare.

The rights group expressed concern that an increasing number of Kisii residents are being forced to seek specialised treatment in neighbouring counties and private hospitals because some services at KTRH are either unavailable or unreliable. It said the situation is exposing families to huge medical bills, transport costs and emotional distress.

“Many families are selling property or borrowing heavily to seek treatment elsewhere because they have lost confidence in local services. This trend must be reversed by restoring efficiency and public trust at KTRH,” Osoro said.

The activists also challenged the Kisii County Government to urgently address the concerns raised by healthcare workers through prompt payment of salaries, improved working conditions, and adequate provision of medicines and medical equipment.

“Our appeal is equally directed to the county administration. Healthcare professionals cannot continue working effectively if their welfare is neglected. The government must honour its obligations to those entrusted with saving lives,” he said.

Osoro noted that quality healthcare is a shared responsibility requiring cooperation between medical professionals, hospital management and the county government.

KTRH is the main referral hospital serving Kisii County and neighbouring counties, handling thousands of patients every month. In recent months, healthcare workers have repeatedly raised concerns over delayed salaries, shortages of essential medical supplies and staffing challenges, saying the issues have negatively affected service delivery and staff morale.

The latest appeal by Rigena Human Rights comes as public concern grows over the state of healthcare in county-run facilities across Kenya, with patients and civil society organisations calling on county governments to improve funding, strengthen hospital management and safeguard the constitutional right to accessible, affordable and quality healthcare.