KTDA sets fertilizer transport rates for tea factories ahead of August deliveries

The Kenya Tea Development Agency (KTDA) has set transport charges of between Sh15 and Sh17.79 per tonne per kilometre for the delivery of fertilizer to tea factories under its management.

Under the approved rates, tea factories in Zone A will pay Sh17.79 per tonne per kilometre, inclusive of Value Added Tax (VAT), while factories in Zones B and C will pay Sh15 per tonne per kilometre.

The transport charges follow a tender issued by KTDA in April 2026 for the transportation of bagged fertilizer from Nairobi to its tea processing factories across the country.

KTDA said it has completed the procurement process for the transportation of 99,000 metric tonnes of bagged fertilizer that will be supplied to its managed factories.

The agency said the first consignment of fertilizer is expected to arrive in August 2026.

KTDA has now invited successful transporters who participated in the tender and are willing to accept the approved rates to collect and sign contract documents at the office of the Head of Field Services and Agriculture at Majani Plaza in Nairobi.

“The actual fertilizer arrival date will be communicated to the contracted transporters,” the agency said.

KTDA added that transporters will be required to provide trucks with a carrying capacity of 15 tonnes and above, and all vehicles must be registered in the name of the owner or the transport company, among other contractual requirements.

The fertilizer programme is part of KTDA’s efforts to ensure timely distribution of farm inputs to tea factories and support tea production by smallholder farmers.

KTDA is owned by more than 600,000 smallholder tea farmers and manages 71 tea factories across 16 counties. The agency accounts for more than 55 percent of Kenya’s total tea production.