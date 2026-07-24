Kisii LSK officials hail Obado murder conviction, say verdict restores faith in justice

The Law Society of Kenya (LSK) South Nyanza Branch has welcomed the conviction of former Migori Governor Okoth Obado in the murder of university student Sharon Otieno, describing the judgment as a landmark decision that reaffirms the independence of the Judiciary and the principle that no one is above the law.

Branch Secretary Davin Biyaki said the ruling comes at a time when many Kenyans have questioned the credibility of public institutions, making the court’s decision a powerful demonstration that justice can prevail regardless of an accused person’s wealth, status or political influence.

“This is a time when almost every arm of government is viewed with suspicion. We must commend the Judiciary for upholding the rule of law and ensuring justice has been served to the victim’s family. The judgment sends a clear message that the law respects neither class, wealth nor political influence,” Biyaki said.

Biyaki said the prosecution had successfully proved the essential ingredients of the offence of murder beyond reasonable doubt.

He noted that the first element was establishing Sharon Otieno’s death after her mutilated body was found in Kodera Forest in Homa Bay County in September 2018. A post-mortem examination also confirmed the death of her unborn child.

Secondly, he said, the prosecution demonstrated that Sharon’s death resulted from an unlawful act rather than natural causes.

The LSK official further said the prosecution established malice aforethought by presenting evidence that Obado allegedly stood to suffer political embarrassment if his relationship with Sharon became public.

He added that forensic evidence, expert testimony and witness accounts linked Obado and his two co-accused to the murder, leading to their conviction.

Biyaki said the verdict should serve as a reminder that criminal cases must be determined solely on the basis of evidence and the law, not an individual’s social standing or political influence.

Sharon Otieno, then a second-year student at Rongo University, was abducted and brutally murdered on September 3, 2018, after leaving a hotel in Rongo town where she had met a journalist.

Her body was later discovered in Kodera Forest with multiple stab wounds. She was seven months pregnant at the time of her death.

The case attracted nationwide attention after investigators linked the murder to then Migori Governor Okoth Obado, who was accused of having an affair with Sharon and fathering her unborn child. Obado, his personal assistant Michael Oyamo and Migori County clerk Caspal Obiero were subsequently charged with murder.

The trial lasted nearly eight years, during which the prosecution called dozens of witnesses, including forensic experts, investigators and telecommunications specialists, before the High Court found the accused guilty.

The ruling has been widely described as one of Kenya’s most significant criminal judgments involving a high-profile political figure, reinforcing the principle that all citizens are equal before the law.