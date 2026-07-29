Phone theft suspect shot dead after chase in Nairobi’s Eastleigh area

A 38-year-old man was shot dead by police in Eastleigh, Nairobi, after allegedly snatching a mobile phone, threatening members of the public with a sword and later confronting police officers.

According to police, the incident occurred on Tuesday evening along 1st Avenue in Eastleigh.

Police said a resident reported that while seated outside a shop, the suspect allegedly grabbed his Samsung A12 mobile phone valued at Sh16,000 and fled.

When the complainant attempted to recover the phone, the suspect allegedly drew a sword from its sheath and threatened to harm anyone who approached him.

The commotion attracted a crowd, which reportedly began pelting the suspect with stones, forcing him to run towards Air Base Police Post with members of the public in pursuit.

Police said the suspect allegedly turned on officers at the police post and attacked them while still armed.

Police officers fired two warning shots into the air, but the suspect allegedly ignored the warnings and continued advancing, prompting police to shoot him. He sustained fatal injuries.

Police recovered a kitchen knife, a Somali sword and the stolen mobile phone, all of which were retained as exhibits.

Crime scene personnel photographed and documented the scene before the body was moved to the Nairobi Funeral Home (City Mortuary) pending a post-mortem examination.

Investigations into the incident are ongoing.

And police in Kakamega County have launched investigations after the body of an unidentified man was found in a ditch near River Isulu in an incident being treated as a suspected murder.

According to police, the body was discovered on Tuesday after members of the public alerted officers at Shirere Police Post.

Police visited the scene at Shirere, in Shieywe Sub-location, Sichirai Location.

They found the body of an African male adult believed to be in his mid-30s lying face down in an advanced state of decomposition inside a 20-foot-deep ditch along a stream.

Police observed visible injuries to the head. Investigators also noted that vegetation along the edge of the nearby cliff had been disturbed, suggesting the body may have fallen from above.

A mobile phone and a wallet were recovered at the scene and retained as exhibits to assist with investigations.

Crime scene investigators processed and documented the scene before the body was moved to the Kakamega County General Hospital Mortuary, where it is awaiting identification and a post-mortem examination.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the man’s death and are working to establish both his identity and the events leading to the incident.