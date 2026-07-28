40 Chinese deported from Uganda to China through JKIA

A group of 40 Chinese nationals deported from Uganda passed through Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) on Tuesday morning while on transit to China under a coordinated security operation.

The group, comprising 39 men and one woman, arrived at JKIA aboard Kenya Airways Flight from Entebbe at 3:43 a.m.

The deportees, who were escorted by Ugandan police officers, were placed in the Prohibited Immigrants Holding Area at Terminal 1A as they awaited formal handover to Chinese authorities.

A Chinese escort team later arrived at JKIA aboard China Southern Airlines Flight CZ633, which landed at 6:03 a.m., after which the handover process commenced.

The deportees were scheduled to continue their journey to Guangzhou, China, aboard China Southern Airlines Flight CZ634, which was set to depart at 1:15 p.m.

Police said the transit and handover exercise was conducted without any security incident. Authorities did not disclose the reasons behind the deportation from Uganda.

On July 10, nineteen Chinese nationals accused of cybercrime-related offences were deported from Kenya in a joint operation by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and the Department of Immigration.

The group comprised 18 men and one woman, officials said.

The suspects, who had been arrested over alleged cybercrime-related offences in Kenya and in China, departed aboard China Southern Airlines Flight on July 10, 2026.

Police said the deportation process was carried out without any security incidents.

The foreigners were arrested following a major operation targeting a suspected cyber fraud syndicate operating from an apartment in Nairobi’s Kilimani area.

The operation was conducted on July 6 afternoon by detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) based at Kilimani, working alongside officials from the Chinese Embassy.

According to police, the team acted on intelligence and raided an apartment on the 18th floor of Meteor Gardens Apartments along Kindaruma Road, where they found what investigators described as an active cyber fraud workstation.

The gang targeted accounts outside the country and rerouted to Kenya before cashing the same.

Police arrested the 19 suspects, all Chinese nationals, while several other occupants are believed to have escaped before or during the operation, officials said.

During the raid, detectives recovered 39 Chinese passports and seven Malaysian passports, suggesting the syndicate may have had links to multiple foreign nationals.

Investigators also seized equipment believed to have been used in the alleged cybercrime operations, including seven CPUs, 11 Samsung desktop computers, 16 laptops, 17 keyboards, 19 computer mice, 18 USB-C ports, four uninterruptible power supply (UPS) units, three Safaricom Wi-Fi routers, extension cables, chargers and other electronic accessories.

The team further recovered 26 mobile phones comprising 18 iPhones, seven Huawei handsets and one Redmi phone.

Cash recovered from the apartment included Sh293,000 in Kenyan currency and 22 banknotes of 20,000 Malagasy ariary.

Police later searched three additional apartments within the same complex that are believed to have been occupied by members of the syndicate.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the suspects entered Kenya within the past month from various countries, including China, Malaysia, Cambodia and Madagascar.

Crime scene investigators documented and processed the premises before the suspects were taken to Kilimani Police Station, where they remained in custody before being deported.

Authorities have launched investigations to establish the nature and extent of the suspected cyber fraud operation, identify any local collaborators and trace those who escaped during the raid.

There has been complaints that fraudsters targeting accounts in China, Hong Kong, Malaysia and elsewhere were operating in Kenya. Officials said there was pressure to deport the group to China.

This is not the first time that security teams stage such an operation targeting the fraudsters from China