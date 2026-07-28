Five security officers killed in al-Shabaab IED ambush in Mandera

Five Kenyan security officers, including four members of the elite Special Operations Group (SOG) and a National Police Reservist (NPR), were killed on Tuesday after their vehicle struck an improvised explosive device (IED) in Mandera County before coming under attack from suspected al-Shabaab militants.

The incident occurred in the El-Raamo area of Kutulo, along the Alungu Main Supply Route (MSR), near the Kenya-Somalia border, police said.

According to security sources, the IED had allegedly been planted on July 21, with the militants lying in wait for a security patrol before launching the coordinated ambush.

The explosion was followed by a fierce exchange of gunfire between the Special Operations Group officers and the attackers. Four SOG officers and one National Police Reservist were killed during the attack.

Security agencies have launched investigations into the incident as reinforcement teams were deployed to secure the area and pursue the attackers.

The attack underscores the persistent threat posed by al-Shabaab militants operating along Kenya’s porous border with Somalia despite sustained counterterrorism operations by Kenyan security forces.

Mandera County has witnessed repeated cross-border incursions targeting security personnel, communication infrastructure and public transport in recent years.

Earlier this month, Kenyan security forces reported killing 11 suspected Al-Shabaab militants during an intelligence-led operation in Mandera County as part of ongoing efforts to disrupt the group’s activities in the region.

On Sunday, the gang attacked a Safaricom telecommunications mast located within a school compound in Dadaab, Garissa County.

This gave an indication there were many attackers in the area.

The incident occurred at dawn in Abakaile village, near the porous Kenya-Somalia border, leaving teachers and residents shaken.

Police said a joint security team comprising officers from the National Police Service (NPS) and the National Police Reservists (NPR) reached the scene at about 4am after receiving reports of the attack.

Preliminary investigations established that the attackers partially damaged the metallic door of the Safaricom mast situated within the school compound.

There were no immediate reports of explosives being used or significant damage to the telecommunications infrastructure.

Authorities confirmed that all teachers at the school were accounted for and none sustained injuries during the incident.

The attack comes amid heightened security operations in Garissa and other counties along Kenya’s border with Somalia, where security agencies have intensified efforts to protect critical infrastructure, public institutions and civilians from al-Shabaab attacks.

The latest attack came just hours after security officers stationed at Arabia Police Station in Mandera County repelled another suspected al-Shabaab assault on Friday night without suffering any casualties.

According to police, about eight suspected militants attacked the police camp in Arabia Sub-County from the south-eastern side, firing rocket-propelled grenades (RPGs) before engaging officers with sustained heavy gunfire.

Officers on guard responded immediately and successfully repulsed the attackers. Police later confirmed that all personnel at the camp had been accounted for and that no officer was injured or killed.

Security teams were expected to conduct clearance operations in the area to determine whether the attackers left behind any evidence or suffered casualties during the exchange.

The incidents underscore the persistent security threat posed by al-Shabaab along the Kenya-Somalia border despite intensified counterterrorism operations by Kenyan security agencies.

Kenya deployed the Kenya Defence Forces into Somalia under Operation Linda Nchi on October 14, 2011, following a series of cross-border attacks and kidnappings that threatened the country’s security and tourism sector.