Kinyamal leads Kenyan charge into Commonwealth Games 800m semi-finals

Defending champion Wycliffe Kinyamal made a strong start to his quest for a historic third consecutive Commonwealth Games men’s 800m title after comfortably winning his opening heat at Scotstoun Stadium on Tuesday.

The two-time Commonwealth champion controlled Heat One from the front before crossing the finish line in 1:46.79 to book his place in the semi-finals.

Kinyamal, who won gold at the 2018 Gold Coast Games and successfully defended his title in Birmingham in 2022, admitted that retaining the crown comes with enormous expectations.

“I have a lot of pressure because being a defending champion is not easy,” Kinyamal said. “I am here struggling to defend my title. I pray to God to help me so that I can run well. If God helps me to win, it will be a big history for me.”

Kenya’s impressive showing in the men’s two-lap race continued in Heat Two, where African champion Kelvin Kimtai Loti produced a composed tactical display to win in 1:47.22 and comfortably progress to the semi-finals.

Loti said he was pleased to have negotiated the opening round and was now focused on securing a place in the final.

“First of all, I want to thank God for making me reach where I am today,” he said. “The first race is finished, meaning I am through to the semi-finals. My target there is to fight again to get into the final. I can’t say I have a set plan, but it’s all about calculated tactics.”

Nicholas Kiplangat Kebenei completed a clean sweep for Kenya by qualifying from Heat Four. He finished fourth in a tightly contested race but advanced on time after clocking 1:45.99.

“The race was good and it was fine to qualify for the semis,” Kebenei said. “I decided not to put pressure on myself because I was in lane two, on the curve, which is where the real work begins. So I was just planned to qualify.”

In the women’s 400 metres, Mercy Chebet also progressed to the semi-finals after finishing fourth in Heat Three in 53.16 seconds, keeping Kenya’s hopes alive in the one-lap race.

The performances ensured Kenya maintained a perfect qualification record in the men’s 800m, with all three athletes safely through to the semi-finals as they pursue medals at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games.