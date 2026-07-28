Man convicted on seven terrorism charges after DPP proves al-Shabaab links

A Nairobi court convicted a man on seven terrorism-related charges after the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) proved he was a member of the outlawed terrorist group al-Shabaab and possessed extremist propaganda materials.

At the Kahawa Law Courts, Principal Magistrate Gideon Kiage found Ibrahim Hussein Hassan guilty of membership in a terrorist organisation, collection of information connected with terrorism, and possession of articles linked to the commission of terrorist acts, all contrary to the Prevention of Terrorism Act, 2012.

The prosecution established that on September 6, 2022, at Eastleigh Section III in Nairobi, Hassan was a member of al-Shabaab, a terrorist organisation banned in Kenya under Gazette Notice No. 2326 of April 7, 2015.

In his judgment, Magistrate Kiage ruled that the prosecution had proved its case beyond reasonable doubt.

The court relied heavily on forensic evidence obtained from a Samsung mobile phone recovered from the accused.

Analysis of the device revealed three videos containing radical extremist propaganda capable of recruiting, training and radicalising young people.

“Having established that the Samsung phone belonged to the accused and that its analysis yielded three videos containing radical extremist terrorist propaganda, and in the absence of any reasonable explanation for their possession, this court draws the inference that the accused associated with or was a member of a terrorist group,” the magistrate ruled.

In addition to the membership charge, the court convicted Hassan on three counts of collecting information connected with terrorism under Section 29 of the Prevention of Terrorism Act, 2012, and three counts of possessing articles connected with the commission of a terrorist act.

The prosecution team, led by Principal Prosecution Counsel Kennedy Amwayi and assisted by Prosecution Counsel Fatuma Ahmed, presented evidence from 10 witnesses during the trial.

The case will return to court on July 29, 2026, when Hassan is expected to mitigate before sentencing.