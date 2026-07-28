Paul Okon-Engstler Siblings: Meet the Siblings Squad Behind the Australian Footballer

Paul Michael Junior Okon-Engstler, often referred to as Paul Okon Junior, is an Australian professional soccer player born on 24 January 2005 in Ostend, Belgium.

He plays as a defensive midfielder for Bundesliga club 1. FC Köln and represents the Australia national team.

The left-footed player is recognized for his composure, range of passing, and ability to dictate play from deep positions.

As the son of Socceroos legend Paul Okon, he has quickly emerged as one of Australia’s most promising young talents.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Paul has three younger brothers, all of whom are also soccer players: Gianluca Okon-Engstler (an Italian youth international in the Club Brugge academy), Alessandro Okon-Engstler (in the Club NXT U14s), and Davide Okon-Engstler (in the Club NXT U13s).

Their father, Paul Okon senior, a former Australian international and captain, has been a major influence, with the brothers often training and developing together.

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Career

Born in Belgium while his father was playing for K.V. Oostende, Okon-Engstler moved to Australia as a toddler when the family returned for his father’s stint with Newcastle Jets.

He began his career at Marconi Stallions, following in his father’s footsteps, before progressing to Western Sydney Wanderers.

In 2019, he returned to Belgium with Club Brugge’s youth setup.

He later joined Benfica in Portugal in 2022, where he featured for the B team.

In 2025, he signed with Sydney FC in the A-League Men, gaining valuable senior experience and making his debut in the Australia Cup.

His performances earned him a move to 1. FC Köln in the Bundesliga for the 2026–27 season, marking another step in his rapid European development.

Internationally, he has represented Australia at U20 and U23 levels, playing a key role in the U20 team’s AFC U-20 Asian Cup victory in 2025.

He made his senior Socceroos debut in 2025 and was selected for the 2026 FIFA World Cup squad, achieving a milestone his father never reached as a player.

Accolades

Okon-Engstler has already collected youth international honors, including winning the AFC U-20 Asian Cup with Australia in 2025 and finishing as runner-up in the WAFF U-23 Championship in 2024.

His club career has seen him develop through prestigious academies at Club Brugge and Benfica, with senior appearances in the A-League showcasing his potential.

At just 21, his inclusion in Australia’s 2026 World Cup squad stands as a major personal accolade and a proud family achievement in Australian football.