Sakaja criticized after he condemns Illegal tree cutting

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has issued a stern warning to government agencies, contractors and private developers against the indiscriminate cutting of trees across the city, declaring that no individual or institution is permitted by law to remove trees without the approval of the Nairobi City County Government.

But he was criticized for allowing the same to continue. Many cited ongoing felling of trees near State House in Nairobi.

Sakaja expressed concern over the increasing destruction of mature trees along major roads in Nairobi, including areas near State House.

He said the county has witnessed widespread environmental degradation and has convened a meeting with key government agencies this week to address the issue and develop a coordinated strategy for protecting the city’s tree cover.

“No agency or individual is supposed to cut down trees without permission from the county. It is illegal. I have seen a lot of destruction along our roads in Nairobi, including near State House. I have called a meeting with several agencies so that we can discuss this matter,” Sakaja said.

He emphasized that many of Nairobi’s trees have taken decades to mature and are an irreplaceable part of the city’s environmental heritage.

He noted that while infrastructure such as power lines can be relocated, mature trees cannot simply be replaced once they are cut down.

“A power line can be relocated, but not a tree. Some trees have taken decades to grow to the way they are now. It is illegal to cut them down without written approval from the Director of Environment,” he added.

Sakaja revealed that the issue was also discussed at the Council of Governors Summit, where counties resolved that any development requiring the removal of trees must first obtain approval from the relevant county government.

He said Nairobi County has already written to road agencies and will engage them this week to reinforce compliance with environmental laws and safeguard the city’s green spaces.

Reaffirming his administration’s commitment to environmental conservation, the Governor said the county will no longer tolerate unauthorized tree felling, insisting that preserving Nairobi’s urban forest is critical to building a sustainable and climate-resilient city.

“Trees are our legacy. They have taken decades to grow. Let us preserve them, not destroy them,” Sakaja said.

Several mature trees have already been felled near State House, while dozens of others along Nairobi’s roads have been cut down in recent months to pave the way for road expansion projects and the installation of electricity infrastructure.