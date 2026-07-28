Gachagua, Duale among 10 leaders under NCIC investigation over alleged hate speech

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale are among 10 political leaders and public officials under investigation by the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) over alleged hate speech and ethnic incitement as the country prepares for the 2027 General Election.

The announcement was made in a joint statement issued by the NCIC and the Inter-Religious Council of Kenya (IRCK) following a consultative meeting aimed at strengthening national cohesion and preventing election-related violence.

According to the statement, the investigations are being conducted independently under the National Cohesion and Integration Act and will follow due process without political interference.

The leaders named in the investigations are former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale, Cabinet Secretary Geoffrey Ruku, Busia Governor Paul Nyongesa Otuoma, Mandera Deputy Governor Dr. Ali Maalim Mohamud, Sirisia MP John Waluke, Wanjiku Muhia, David Gikaria, Tipape Naini Musa and Dr. Dennis Adison Ouma.

The commission emphasized that the investigations are based on credible allegations and that those under investigation remain innocent until proven otherwise.

“These investigations are being undertaken strictly in accordance with due process and the law. The Commission reiterates that no individual, regardless of office or standing, is beyond the reach of the law where credible allegations of hate speech or ethnic incitement arise,” the statement said.

The NCIC noted that Kenya is experiencing a rise in political intolerance, inflammatory rhetoric and online harassment, warning that such trends pose a threat to national unity ahead of the next General Election.

The commission said hate speech and ethnic mobilisation undermine the country’s constitutional values and urged political leaders to exercise restraint in their public statements.

It also stressed that criminal responsibility is individual and should never be extended to entire communities based on ethnicity, religion or regional affiliation.

Beyond the ongoing investigations, the NCIC and IRCK announced plans to deepen collaboration on real-time monitoring of hate speech, conflict-sensitive media reporting, civic education, mediation efforts and the revitalisation of peace-building initiatives across the country.

The two institutions also pledged to work with the National Police Service, religious leaders, the media and other stakeholders to strengthen early warning systems and promote peaceful political engagement.

The joint statement further appealed to political leaders to avoid using violence or hiring criminal gangs during political activities.

“We call upon all political actors to refrain from the mobilisation and use of goons during their political engagements,” the statement said.

The NCIC and IRCK concluded by urging Kenyans, media practitioners, political aspirants and faith leaders to reject hate speech, ethnic profiling and violence, saying peaceful, issue-based politics will be critical to ensuring a credible and inclusive 2027 General Election.